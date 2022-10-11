Read full article on original website
Heather Ice
1d ago
Honestly, that was the last great era in WWE!! Seems like now everything & everyone has to be watered down to nothing!!
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
PWMania
Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement Regarding Her Death
As PWMania.com previously reported, Sara Lee, 2015 Tough Enough winner, died at the age of 30. The family issued the following statement. “On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children. Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Confirms Departure
'The Young and the Restless' star Mishael Morgan confirms rumors that she's leaving the CBS soap opera to explore other opportunities.
purewow.com
Simone Biles Pays Tribute to Fiancé Jonathan Owens with Fashionable 'Game Day' Outfit
Simone Biles wants the world to know that she's her fiancé's biggest fan—and she's definitely gotten the message across. The Olympic Gold medalist honored Jonathan Owens by donning a custom-made "Owens" jersey when she attended a recent Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium. Biles cheered her partner on from the sidelines as he and his team played the Los Angeles Chargers, and even gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her stylish 'fit. In the caption, she wrote, "My favorite day of the week: game day."
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL・
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champions Reportedly Returning To WWE
WWE returns have been a very hot topic over the last few months as the new regime has brought many former stars back to the company.Now PWInsider is reporting that the belief among several people in WWE is that former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be returning as soon as this month.
Popculture
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's Brother Has Died
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is dealing with a horrible tragedy. The NXT Women's Champion recently went to her Instagram Story to announce that her older brother died on Oct. 3. Rose was clearly heartbroken when she learned the news. "It's still such a bad dream and I can't believe that...
Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”
Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1...
UFC・
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
