Plano, TX

Arlington police investigating double shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Booze Bust: 4 Texas men arrested in connection with theft of $278,000 worth of liquor

DALLAS – Four Texas men were arrested after they stole $278,000 worth of alcoholic beverages from a distributor. According to a news release, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation after agents were contacted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits that a package store in Dallas had hundreds of cases of distilled spirits that the company had no record of selling or delivering.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
Bedford officers find man stabbed in parking lot, later dies in hospital

BEDFORD, Texas — The Bedford Police Department has made an arrest after finding someone earlier in the week stabbed in a parking lot. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Bedford Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. This is east of Messenger College and southwest of the Harwood Central Village shopping plaza.
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
Four Teens Arrested After Multiple Local Robberies

Four teenagers were arrested last week in connection with at least five armed carjackings that occurred in Southwest Dallas over the last few months. Dallas police identified the four arrested on October 4 as 17-year-old Anthony Garcia, 17-year-old Alexander Castanon, 18-year-old Sergio Ramirez, and 19-year-old Eduardo Castillo Sanchez. Authorities claim...
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
Two Dallas officers, civilian injured in crash during car chase, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police said three people, including two officers, were injured Tuesday in a crash during a chase involving robbery suspects. At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were chasing two suspects that were driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, one squad car got involved in an accident with another person's vehicle.
