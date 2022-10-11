Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
WFAA
Former Southlake daycare center worker arrested on child indecency charge, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas man who used to work at a Southlake daycare center has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, police said. The Southlake Police Department said Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, a 33-year-old from Irving, was arrested on Oct. 11 and booked into the Keller Regional Detention Center.
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
Arlington police investigating double shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
KSAT 12
Booze Bust: 4 Texas men arrested in connection with theft of $278,000 worth of liquor
DALLAS – Four Texas men were arrested after they stole $278,000 worth of alcoholic beverages from a distributor. According to a news release, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation after agents were contacted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits that a package store in Dallas had hundreds of cases of distilled spirits that the company had no record of selling or delivering.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
Mother of Dallas officer killed in 2021 asks for prayers for officer Jacob Arellano’s family
DALLAS — It is painfully familiar and, in Kathy Penton’s mind, it’s also 100% preventable. “I just don’t understand. If you’re going to drink, get a ride. it’s just not that hard,” Penton said. He was working the scene of a crash on...
Bedford officers find man stabbed in parking lot, later dies in hospital
BEDFORD, Texas — The Bedford Police Department has made an arrest after finding someone earlier in the week stabbed in a parking lot. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Bedford Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. This is east of Messenger College and southwest of the Harwood Central Village shopping plaza.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
Viral video shows several Plano teens attacking Hooters manager
According to Plano police, the young boys, between 10 and 13 years old, were trying to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant when employees asked them to leave.
dallasexpress.com
Four Teens Arrested After Multiple Local Robberies
Four teenagers were arrested last week in connection with at least five armed carjackings that occurred in Southwest Dallas over the last few months. Dallas police identified the four arrested on October 4 as 17-year-old Anthony Garcia, 17-year-old Alexander Castanon, 18-year-old Sergio Ramirez, and 19-year-old Eduardo Castillo Sanchez. Authorities claim...
fox4news.com
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
A North Texas city is using a pilot program for a wrong-way driver detection system
IRVING, Texas — The city of Irving is serving as the first city to pilot FLIR, a wrong-way driver detection system. The cameras alert authorities by email when they detect a vehicle moving toward oncoming traffic. Although it's new to Irving, the North Texas Tollway Authority already uses technology...
dallasexpress.com
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced. Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according...
'Sending all our love' | Messages pour in from police departments for officer killed in wrong-way crash
DALLAS — As many from the Dallas Police community continue to mourn the loss of a North Texas officer who recently died, others from across the community are sending messages of support and prayer for those close to the fallen officer. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano died after a...
SHERIFF: 2 East Texans arrested after suspected meth found in car
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after suspected meth was found in their car, according to authorities. On Monday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a car for equipment violations on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City. Officials discovered that Kelsea Armstrong had an expired driver’s license and the passenger, Victor Armstrong […]
WFAA
Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say
Mesquite police said they were called to help Dallas police stop suspects driving a stolen vehicle. The passenger's in custody, but the driver's on the run.
'They're not coming back' | Family of two cousins killed in Fort Worth quadruple murder speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the sun went down Tuesday evening, a large, grieving family sat in the front yard of a small Fort Worth home. Cars from visitors lined the street and faces of sorrow surrounded the family home. The family is mourning the loss of two young...
Two Dallas officers, civilian injured in crash during car chase, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police said three people, including two officers, were injured Tuesday in a crash during a chase involving robbery suspects. At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were chasing two suspects that were driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, one squad car got involved in an accident with another person's vehicle.
