augustamagazine.com
In A Class of Their Own
Although Augustans may have heard talk about the Washington Initiative, it has nothing to do with Washington Road or George Washington who visited Augusta in 1791 as the first president of the United States. The Washington Initiative is an ongoing effort between Augusta University and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to honor two of Augusta’s most beloved educators and public servants: Justine Wilkinson Washington and Isaiah “Ike” Edward Washington.
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators, and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders, and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
SRS workers give back to community through volunteer day
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site workers recently rolled up their sleeves to support of Project Care for the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties. Every year, Savannah River Site employees work during their day off on projects that will improve the living conditions of disadvantaged children,...
Walking events to raise money, awareness for 2 good causes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Separate walks are planned this weekend to help boost the fights against breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Piedmont Augusta Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk from 8-11 a.m., Saturday at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St. The three-mile fun walk gives participants...
Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools issued new guidelines about students attending all high school sporting events, effective Oct. 14. All students below ninth grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared...
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
One on One with Richard Rogers│Historian talks about Golden Blocks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new art project in Augusta putting a spotlight on a part of the city considered the heart of Augusta’s Black community. Corey Rogers is a historian at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers.
Morning Mix- Augusta Locally Grown presents Gardening 101
Classes will happen every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. located at The Hub, 631 Chafee avenue, starting tonight. Gardening 101 will cover all basics of gardening, helpful tips, and community to begin your own backyard garden. For more information, go to augustalocallygrown.org or follow the group's social media platforms.
Local schools get updated on increase in graduation rates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state and local schools received updated results of their increase in high-school graduation rates on Oct. 6. Local counties, Richmond, Columbia and McDuffie counties have made a notable impact on Georgia’s overall graduation rate this year. Georgia’s high-school graduation rate increased to 84.1% in...
Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County. For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals. We checked in with a...
WJBF.com
Giving Your Best: Wallisa Lankford
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Wallisa Lankford is the Founder of Precious Pearls Mentoring… an extra-curricular group that provides guidance for girls as they go through their adolescent years. She believes all young girls need a positive influence in their life — and should not always look to social media...
Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
Martinez couple volunteers in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been a lot of national coverage of search and rescue teams helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We’re learning a local couple volunteers with an organization called the Cajun Navy. Martinez native Shannon Strother uses the trailer as a lifeline. They’ve been boots...
S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need a new activity to do with the kids?. Next time you go to Savannah Rapids Park, you may see some new fall decorations. Columbia County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has set up Pumpkins in the Park. It’s a scavenger hunt to get...
Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
Impact of new programs and future plans for Augusta Technical College
Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl spoke on past and future goals at the school's State of the College Address on Tuesday.
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
‘Ro3′ art exhibit on display at Augusta municipal building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta municipal building has some new artwork on display. The exhibit is called ‘A Year at the Ro3′ and features art from the gallery with the same name in Savannah. The city gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday.
