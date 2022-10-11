Read full article on original website
New maritime dock opens at Port Bienville
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves and other officials took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new maritime dock and railroad facility at the Port Bienville Industrial Park. Known as the RESTORE Dock, the $8.8 million project included a 600-foot bulkhead with a 40-foot apron which can accommodate three […]
Mary H. Richardson Community Center now open
With a start date of September of 2018, it may have taken three years to finally finish, but now the residents of Pearl River County have a new community center. Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Mary H. Richardson Community Center, located at 780 South Beech Street in Picayune.
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit took place at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport Wednesday. More than 400 students from across the state attended the conference. “We need leaders,” Congressman Steven Palazzo told WLOX. “My time’s going to be up at a certain...
Happening Oct. 15th: Llamapalooza Music & Street Festival
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP.
WLOX visits Gulfport school for National School Lunch Week
Parents of teens involved in Gulfport officer involved shooting speak out. The mother of one of the teenagers facing charges tells us neither her son nor Jaheim had a gun at all.
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Drug use is increasing across the state, and the Pine Belt is no exception. It's largest medical school in Mississippi, with more than 5,000 students.
News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Camper trailer fire in Downtown Gulfport leaves one dead
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. at 1413 31st Avenue. The fire department received a report of a fire around 12:36 a.m., and showed up on scene within five minutes to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. Crews immediately deployed hand lines for fire extinguishment, Chief Kelley said.
FULL INTERVIEW: MS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century.
Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges
IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Communities...
LIVE: William Carey University in Biloxi celebrates inauguration of new President
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP.
Community members hold vigil for Jaheim McMillan
Nice sunny weather to start the week. Better rain chances by Wednesday.
Madisonville Bridge open to vehicular traffic
MADISONVILLE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the Madisonville Bridge (LA 22) was closed on Tuesday to vehicular traffic for emergency repairs. However, the bridge is back open to traffic.
Parents of teens involved in Gulfport officer involved shooting speak out
President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week 60 years ago to highlight how important a healthy school lunch is to a child's life.
