ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area

SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testosterone#Morningside High School#Hispanic#Inglewood Today#Intersections South La#Kcrw#Kpcc#Los Angeles Times#La Weekly#La Watts Times#Mercury News#New York Times#Orange County Register#Washington Post
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills shooting leaves one injured at 7-Eleven

BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. – A man was shot in Baldwin Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a gang-related shooting. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded at approximately 1:50 a.m. to 5791 Obama Blvd. just east of La Cienega Boulevard where they learned prior to the shooting the victim had been arguing with the suspect in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

15-year-old boy missing out of Lancaster: LASD

LANCASTER, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deportment is searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Lancaster. Rayveon Harvey was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 11 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street and East Avenue J-8 in Lancaster. LASD investigators say Harvey may have possible destinations in the city of Lancaster, or in Las Vegas.
LANCASTER, CA
newsantaana.com

Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy