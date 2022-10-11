Read full article on original website
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
NBC Los Angeles
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LASD: Sisters, 9 and 11, Reported Missing in Lancaster, Possibly With Uncle
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area
SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Shot at 7-Eleven in Baldwin Hills
A man was shot in Baldwin Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a gang-related shooting.
Laist.com
Deputy Gangs In The LA Sheriff’s Department — 7 Takeaways From Episode 3 Of Our Podcast About Sheriff Villanueva
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. The Grim Reapers. The Vikings. The...
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills shooting leaves one injured at 7-Eleven
BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. – A man was shot in Baldwin Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a gang-related shooting. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded at approximately 1:50 a.m. to 5791 Obama Blvd. just east of La Cienega Boulevard where they learned prior to the shooting the victim had been arguing with the suspect in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store.
Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
foxla.com
15-year-old boy missing out of Lancaster: LASD
LANCASTER, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deportment is searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Lancaster. Rayveon Harvey was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 11 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street and East Avenue J-8 in Lancaster. LASD investigators say Harvey may have possible destinations in the city of Lancaster, or in Las Vegas.
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday.
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged in alleged hit-and-run death of man in Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in...
