WLOX
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The call for answers across the Coast continues one week after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport Police Officer. On Wednesday, the State’s Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talked with WLOX to give an update on where the investigation into the deadly officer involved shooting stands.
Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed
Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
WLOX
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is sharing more on the officer-involved shooting that killed a 15-year-old. Online threats against an officer are also coming to light. While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers. It’s been nearly a week since the deadly shooting...
thegazebogazette.com
Gulfport Teenager Dead After Police Shooting
A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday, October 8 after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.
WLOX
Gulfport Police holds press conference on officer-involved shooting
Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper held a press conference today to discuss the shooting that occurred at Family Dollar on October 6th. Chief Cooper began the conference by saying he has requested the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take over the case’s investigation. He then discussed details on the...
Questions emerge after Mississippi teenager shot dead by officer
After police shot him in the head, a Black 15-year-old from Mississippi died from his injury. Now, his family is questioning the actions of the officers.
WLOX
Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
WLOX
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I need some answers,” Mary Spivery said. “They can’t speak, so my voice will be heard for them.”. Mary Spivery spoke out days after her son Kyion Bell was arrested. She said he was one of five teens pulled over in a car at Family Dollar on Pass Road before an officer shot her son’s friend, Jaheim McMillan.
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport
FULL INTERVIEW: MS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
