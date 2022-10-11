Read full article on original website
WAND TV
DPS61 responds to op-ed criticizing academic achievement in district
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's School Board and district officials are responding to a Wall Street Journal op-ed criticizing the district's poor reading and math scores, especially for students of color. The op-ed reviewed a recent Wire Points investigation that found just 2% of black third graders in DPS61...
foxillinois.com
Unit 4 parents protest at school board meeting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Parents and community members gathered outside the Champaign Unit 4 school board meeting to protest the proposed solutions to School of Choice, proposed by Cooperative Strategies on behalf of the school board. Parents saying they want real change, not chaos. "The reason that me and my...
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
WAND TV
The City of Urbana plans to use leftover $750,000 of federal funds
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has $750,000 leftover from federal funds to use before April 30, 2023. The funds are from the federal Community Development Block Grant funding (CDBG). If the funds are not used by April 30th, the city will lose them and it could risk them receiving a smaller amount in the future.
dailyeasternnews.com
County board approves wind energy ordinance despite confusion, questions
The Coles County Board approved an amended ordinance for the Coles County Ordinance Governing Standards for Wind Energy Conversion Systems over 500kW on Tuesday evening. The board voted 8-4 for the amended ordinance for wind energy systems producing over 500 kilowatts of electricity. The board first voted on three just added recommended amendments to the ordinance made by Jesse Danley, the state’s attorney, and his office.
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Oakland Fire Protection District – Entire Board Resigns After FOIA Request; Troubling Expenditures
We recently received multiple requests to investigate the Oakland Fire Protection District Trustees as it was alleged meetings were not being held as required in the Open Meetings Act and people felt something was going on that was just not right. September 12, 2022, we sent a FOIA request for typical records any public body should readily have, such as minutes, agendas, credit card purchase receipts, Open Meetings Act training certificates, etc.
Effingham Radio
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m. In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department […]
WAND TV
Community Leaders react to shooting of two Decatur police officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - City officials are calling for changes after two Decatur police officers were shot in an early morning traffic stop. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says she and the city council have worked hard to provide as much funding as possible to the police department. Some of the funding has been used to buy new body cameras and dashboard camera. She says the new technology helps the officers in situations like this.
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
WAND TV
Prayer vigil planned for Decatur officers injured in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A prayer vigil is planned after two Decatur police officers were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting left two officers in serious condition. One underwent surgery. The suspect, whose name has not been released, died following a shootout with police during a traffic stop, DPD said.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
WAND TV
U of I Homecoming Week impact on local businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Homecoming Week officially began yesterday, and everyone is preparing for the busy week ahead. The Retail Manager at Gameday Spirits says this week is huge for them. “When the schedule comes out, we immediately look at when it is homecoming week. It will be the single...
Airport manager quits after accusations of drinking and driving on runway
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Shake up at the Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, both the manager and maintenance manager quit their jobs during a special board meeting. Alex Gale, the now-former airport manager, was suspended about two weeks ago. On Tuesday during the afternoon meeting, the airport’s board laid out the accusations against her. She’s […]
