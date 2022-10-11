Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas, in the old Fashion Cleaners location, caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. The second phase of the Taylor Parker trial...
KTBS
Living in Texarkana
TEXARKANA - There's something about community pride that'll put a smile on your face. We saw it first hand this week in Texarkana as we geared up for Thursday's KTBS 3 Community Caravan. By the way, we'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery....
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
KTBS
Texarkana Airport executes successful emergency drill
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Airport executes a successful triennial full-scale emergency exercise on Tuesday. The scenario enacted an American Airlines plane having an accident with a smaller jet and 44 people were involved. Texarkana Regional Airport Executive Director Paul Merlich said, "We are testing out what would happen...
ktoy1047.com
Parker trial resumes today in New Boston, widower files civil suit
The punishment phase of the trial will determine whether or not Parker receives the death penalty for the murder of Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her daughter Braxlynn. Parker was convicted of the murder on October 3. On Thursday of last week, widower Homer Hancock filed a criminal negligence and wrongful death suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin.
ktoy1047.com
Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon
Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. The second phase of the Taylor Parker trial began yesterday in New Boston. The Prescott,...
ed88radio.com
Sevier County Holiday Assistance Application
Submitted by: Kim Frachiseur, 4-H Program Assistant. Families may apply for holiday assistance by completing an application process. A new universal application has been formed to make the process easier for residents. Shop w/a Cop, Shop w/a Brother’s Keeper (BKMC), and any other organization that would like to provide aid this holiday season are welcome to use the applications. Each organization will select families for their individual programs by using this application. This means that families will only have to apply once this year.
KTBS
New early voting site for Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
txktoday.com
Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ Food Distribution
“Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ have once again packed 200 boxes for distribution to those who need food. We know that prices have increased and it is hard to feed your family. Our boxes contain cans of meat, vegetables, and fruit, plus pasta, macaroni and cheese, beans and rice, and frozen meat. We give out one box per family. You will need to come inside to receive a ticket. If you need help, please come.”
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail
Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
KTBS
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house.
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County suffers 46th COVID-19 death
Nevada County recorded its 46th COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, and were unchanged in Nevada and Lafayette counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active Cases: 10, down two since...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
hopeprescott.com
Garage Sale Heaven Saturday
PRESCOTT – Bargain hunters need to set their clocks early Saturday morning for the annual Garage Sale Heaven on Hwy. 67. This is a massive community-wide yard sale stretching from Prescott to Emmet along Hwy. 67, as well as toward Gurdon. Those planning on having a sale, but not on Hwy. 67 are asked to put signs up on Hwy. 67 letting people know where the sales are.
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
