Community leaders work together to improve DPS

By Tori Mason
 4 days ago

A coalition of community leaders wants to see Denver Public Schools improve, and they're calling on everyone to help. EDUCATE Denver believes the quality of public schools must be the city's number one priority.

EDUCATE Denver is a group of over 30 civic leaders who believe a quality education system and a thriving city go hand-in-hand. The group is made up of business, philanthropy, policy, education, and faith-based leaders. They believe all sectors play a role in the success of Denver schools.

According to EDUCATE Denver: "The future vitality of Denver rests in our ability to work together as a community to generate better outcomes for DPS students."

More than 90,000 students rely on DPS to prepare them for post-secondary education and future careers. Enrollment is declining and EDUCATE Denver feels student achievement has taken a back seat.

EDUCATE Denver Co-Chair Sen. James Coleman says the community should see quality education as a condition for a high quality of life.

"The primary focus in Denver isn't always education. There's transportation, housing, healthcare," said Coleman. "We seek to elevate education as the primary focus."

EDUCATE Denver wants to empower civic leaders with the tools they need to advocate for better education throughout DPS.

"We try to avoid speaking about one particular group or person as being solely responsible for the state of education because it's a collective accountability. That's why we're saying to business and civic leaders, we need you to get engaged as well," said Coleman.

Their strategies include encouraging Denver employers to name DPS as a top community engagement priority and facilitating relationships between employers and DPSF.

"We have to eliminate this political culture of folks not being involved and engaged just because they're not elected," said Coleman.

EDUCATE Denver wants to institute accountability around DPS' performance by advancing student outcomes and developing life skills.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero says he's supportive of any advocacy group that's going to make sure there's attention on the most important part of our society – education.

"It's symbiotic in the sense of collective responsibility, which is educational equity. If you want to call it a burden, the burden falls on these shoulders because that's the hardest thing to do, execute," said Marrero.

Denver has the largest test score gaps by race in the state. According to recent data, just 5% of black and Latino 3rd graders were prepared to read at grade level. EDUCATE Denver knows opportunity gaps didn't happen under one Superintendent.

EDUCATE Denver Co-Chair Rosemary Rodriguez says parents deserve clear information about school success.

"Equity was one of the ways schools were measured in DPS before the framework was suspended," said Rodriguez. "We want to guarantee that they'll improve in some way. We're at a critical juncture in our children's education and they don't have a second chance. We want the district to be able to implement the necessary programs to raise their outcomes."

Rodriguez says there must be a community-wide expectation for better education.

EDUCATE Denver will keep pushing.

"If this group is going to ask the tough questions, I'll be in the back rooting them on because I want to know the answers to those questions as well," said Marrero.

EDUCATE Denver believes parents deserve information about how schools are serving kids to make informed decisions. The group wants to be involved in the new DPS dashboard to help measure progress.

