dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains
The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Supply In Circulation Drops Significantly Since Oct 8
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The Ethereum ecosystem transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism has not had the desired effect, as the network token has turned deflationary in the past five days. In detail, the Ethereum network has entered its most extended period of token deflation since the Merge. Data from...
coinjournal.net
HBAR up by 9% today after Tejouri launched on the Hedera blockchain
HBAR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. HBAR, the native coin of the Hedera blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the past few hours. It has added more than 9% to its value today and could rally higher over the next few hours.
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
u.today
Cardano Will Thrive in Next Bull Cycle: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
cryptoglobe.com
Ghost Chain? Nearly 25% of All Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Made Over Past Year
A prominent Cardano ($ADA) community resource has made it clear that the smart contract platform isn’t a ghost chain, as it noted that nearly 25% of the network’s transactions were made over the past year. According to Cardano blockchain monitoring service Cardano Blockchain Insights, a total of 51.3...
NEWSBTC
Investors in Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) Hurry To Purchase Flasko (FLSK) During Its Presale
New tokens with various exciting properties have been introduced since the cryptocurrency market’s inception. A brand-new cryptocurrency called Flasko, which has a lot of fascinating and cutting-edge attributes, is now available. And despite the dire state of the market, Flasko is one of the few ventures that appear to...
TechCrunch
Roboadvisor Betterment launches crypto offering with four themed portfolios
Crypto Investing by Betterment, as the new offering is called, debuts to Betterment’s retail and advisor customers today with four themed, customizable portfolios that will allow users to invest in curated selections of digital assets, the company’s VP of crypto, Jesse Proudman, told TechCrunch in an interview. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across all of its business lines and offerings, he added.
coinjournal.net
Solana-based DeFi platform Mango hit by $100 million exploit
Mango Markets is the latest decentralised financial (DeFi) platform to come under attack. Mango, a decentralised finance platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, announced a few hours ago that it had suffered an exploit. The development team revealed that the attacker(s) stole $100 million from the protocol via an oracle...
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
forkast.news
Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply
Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. Fast facts. Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since Saturday behind the immense...
Uniswap’s $165M funding round a bright spot for DeFi in Crypto Winter
Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced a $165 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital, that values the company at $1.66 billion. The investment appears to be the largest ever for the decentralized finance sector, and comes as a welcome affirmation for the broader crypto industry that’s been mired in a brutal slump for most of 2022.
cryptoglobe.com
Terra Classic ($LUNC) Community Creates Petition to Get Listed on Coinbase
The community behind the collapsed Terra ecosystem, which has since rebranded to Terra Classic ($LUNC), has created a petition asking Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to list its token. The petition, which at the time of writing has slightly less than 3,00 0signatures, calls for Coinbase to list LUNC as it...
cryptoglobe.com
Google to Accept Crypto Payments for Cloud Services via Coinbase
Google has said it will start letting some customers pay for cloud services using cryptocurrencies in early 2023 thanks to a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase, which will facilitate the payments through Coinbase Commerce. According to CNBC, the deal was announced at Google’s Cloud Next conference and may lure in...
coingeek.com
Mango Markets investors lose $100M in latest DeFi debacle
In yet another DeFi exploit attack, a hacker has helped themselves to US$100 million worth of tokens from the Mango Markets platform. This latest massive theft, resulting from deliberate manipulation of price mechanisms, again raises questions about the viability of DeFi (or “decentralized finance”) among serious investors, and over what action could be taken to recover funds.
cryptopotato.com
It’s Over 9000: ETH’s Supply Change Since The Merge
Ethereum’s supply since the Merge has increased by about 9,700 ETH – an insignificant change compared to what it would have been with PoW. The Merge was this year’s biggest event. It marked the long-awaited transition of Ethereum from a Proof-of-Work governance consensus to a Proof-of-Stake one.
