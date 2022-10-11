Mental healthcare providers reflect on Evanston’s public resources this World Mental Health Day

Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern launches research collaborative to study impact of Evanston’s reparations ordinance
Northwestern established a research collaborative to study Evanston’s reparations ordinance, the first of its kind in the nation. City Council passed legislation in March 2021 to utilize the first $10 million raised from a 3% tax on legalized cannabis sales toward a reparations funding program for Black residents who were at least 18 years old by 1969, as well as their descendants. In August, the council passed additional legislation to increase funds by as much as $3,450,000.
Daily Northwestern
ETHS addresses concerns among LGBTQ+ students and adds gender-neutral
Evanston Township High School has altered two single-gender restrooms to serve as all-gender restrooms, a move some students say is emblematic of progress for the school’s LGBTQ+ population. ETHS upgraded the facilities at the beginning of this school year, according to assistant superintendent and principal Taya Kinzie. The two...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern officials explain specifics of Ryan Field rebuild in 7th Ward meeting
Northwestern officials discussed developments on the Ryan Field rebuild at a Wednesday 7th Ward meeting. The University announced official plans to construct a new football stadium on Sept. 28. The school announced that the renovated stadium will potentially serve as a venue for non-football related entertainment like concerts. However, some residents have raised concerns that the new stadium will bring unnecessary traffic, noise and commotion to the area.
Daily Northwestern
Students and parents advocate for change in ETHS attendance policy
At this academic year’s first Evanston Township High School District 202 school board meeting, community members called on the district to change its attendance policies. Advocates told board members Monday they feel the current policy is ableist, arguing that the current policies do not acknowledge the various reasons a student may be tardy and have impacted students’ social-emotional learning.
Daily Northwestern
Turnout unclear at Evanston’s upcoming midterm elections
Though Evanston broke its voter turnout record in the 2018 midterms, low showings at the city’s primary elections in August and non-contentious races make turnout rates in the upcoming midterm election unclear. In the 2018 and 2016 elections, Evanston led Cook County in voter turnout. In the last midterm...
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Explains: What does it take to build or develop real estate in Evanston?
From the gravelly lot on Church Street claimed for the Northlight Theatre to the corporate tower primed to replace the shuttered Burger King, Evanston’s skyline has long been in flux. Many developers have claimed a chunk of real estate downtown in the last few years, and all have jumped...
Daily Northwestern
Chicago activists push to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Around 60 community members, activists and volunteers convened at Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park on Monday to voice support for the renaming of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Chicago and Illinois. Throughout the event and press conference, politicians and activists criticized Columbus Day as a holiday that...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern kicks off fall season with Michigan State invitational, ITA Men’s All-American Championships
After ending the 2022 spring season just short of a NCAA Tournament regional championship berth Northwestern hit the road for two consecutive tournaments to kick off the fall. The Wildcats first traveled to East Lansing, Mich. for the Spartan Invite hosted by Michigan State from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern falls short Saturday, losing to Rutgers 2-1 on the road
After a competitive battle on the road, Northwestern (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) fell short against Rutgers Saturday 2-1, earning its third loss of the season. The Wildcats’ defense struggled early in the matchup, allowing Rutgers to score both of its goals in the first half. While both teams had five penalty corners, the Scarlet Knights outshot the group 12-to-10 in the full sixty minutes. Junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz recorded three saves in the game, but Rutgers pushed past NU’s strong defensive barrier to score.
