Mental healthcare providers reflect on Evanston’s public resources this World Mental Health Day

Northwestern established a research collaborative to study Evanston’s reparations ordinance, the first of its kind in the nation. City Council passed legislation in March 2021 to utilize the first $10 million raised from a 3% tax on legalized cannabis sales toward a reparations funding program for Black residents who were at least 18 years old by 1969, as well as their descendants. In August, the council passed additional legislation to increase funds by as much as $3,450,000.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO