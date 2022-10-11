‘New Information’ Leads Cops to Missing Teenage Girl Chloe Campbell

YouTube

The 14-year-old Colorado teen who went missing 10 days ago, sparking fears for her safety, has been found alive, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening. Chloe Campbell was reported missing Oct.1 when her father notified police that she couldn’t be located. She was last seen allegedly leaving a high school football game with two mysterious, older men. Boulder police confirmed Campbell had been found at a home in Thornton around 5 p.m. Authorities said they believe the teen was not held against her will, and said they had no indication there was any public safety risk. “There’s an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred when she was separated from her family,” Chief Herold said at a news conference. Police said there was a “lot left we still need to piece together” but Campbell had “no readily noticeable injuries” when she was discovered. Police also “had no evidence to suggest that an abduction had occurred,” Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said. Chloe was sent to hospital to be medically cleared and is expected to spend time with her family in the days to come. Boulder police were light on the details but said detectives and the FBI received some “new information that came to light that we hadn’t had previous” that led them to the residence in Thornton. They said they had no direct knowledge or indication that the people she was allegedly last seen with were involved, “but we have a lot more follow up to do.”

