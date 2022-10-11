ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘New Information’ Leads Cops to Missing Teenage Girl Chloe Campbell

By Matt Young
 2 days ago
The 14-year-old Colorado teen who went missing 10 days ago, sparking fears for her safety, has been found alive, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening. Chloe Campbell was reported missing Oct.1 when her father notified police that she couldn’t be located. She was last seen allegedly leaving a high school football game with two mysterious, older men. Boulder police confirmed Campbell had been found at a home in Thornton around 5 p.m. Authorities said they believe the teen was not held against her will, and said they had no indication there was any public safety risk. “There’s an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred when she was separated from her family,” Chief Herold said at a news conference. Police said there was a “lot left we still need to piece together” but Campbell had “no readily noticeable injuries” when she was discovered. Police also “had no evidence to suggest that an abduction had occurred,” Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said. Chloe was sent to hospital to be medically cleared and is expected to spend time with her family in the days to come. Boulder police were light on the details but said detectives and the FBI received some “new information that came to light that we hadn’t had previous” that led them to the residence in Thornton. They said they had no direct knowledge or indication that the people she was allegedly last seen with were involved, “but we have a lot more follow up to do.”

KKTV

Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
Missing Colo. Teen Found Alive Days After She Disappeared Following High School Football Game

Chloe Campbell is now undergoing a medical evaluation and is with her parents, police confirmed Monday Chloe Campbell is back with her family after disappearing following a high school football game, authorities announced Monday. The 14-year-old, who is from Boulder, Colorado, was found at a home in Thornton — a city that is roughly 30 minutes away — the Boulder Police Department said in a statement via its website. "While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while...
