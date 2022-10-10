ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Kelce catches 4 touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
There was no mystery as to who the Kansas City Chiefs planned to pass the football to on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Everyone and anyone knew Patrick Mahomes would be looking for Travis Kelce.

And still, the great combination of quarterback and tight end combined for four touchdown passes with the game in the fourth quarter.

The TD receptions:

No. 4:

No. 3, which saw the great Kelce run all over the field:

The second TD:

And the first six-pointer:

In all just past the midway point of the fourth quarter, Kelce had 7 catches for 25 yards and … 24 points.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

