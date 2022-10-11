ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Manlius, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Manlius.

The West Genesee Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

West Genesee Senior High School
Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The West Genesee Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

West Genesee Senior High School
Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

