ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtTH7_0iTy7Qyq00

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters' needs.

Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a "fake nonprofit" to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in calling Vance an "a— kisser" and Vance saying Ryan's 100% voting record with President Joe Biden means he's not the reasonable moderate he says he is.

The face-off between Ryan, a 10-term congressman, and Vance, a venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman was one of the most contentious debates of the general election season so far. The race is one of the most expensive and closely watched of the midterms, with Democrats viewing it as a possible pickup opportunity in November.

Both candidates sought to tailor their messages to the working-class voters who could determine the election in an evening peppered with barbs and one-liners.

Ryan sought to paint Vance as an extremist, someone who associates with "crazies" from his party who falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen, support national abortion restrictions and contributed to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"You're running around with Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, who wants to ban books. You're running around with (Sen.) Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You're running around with (Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's the absolute looniest politician in America," Ryan said.

Vance suggested Ryan’s focus on allegations of extremism was meant as a distraction from pocketbook issues important to voters, such as inflation and the price of groceries.

“It’s close to Halloween and Tim Ryan has put on a costume where he pretends to be a reasonable moderate.” Had he been, Vance said, “Youngstown may not have lost 50,000 manufacturing jobs during your 20 years.”

Ryan said: “I’m not gonna apologize for spending 20 years of my adult life slogging away to try to help one of the hardest economically hit regions of Ohio and dedicating my life to help that region come back. You ought to be ashamed of yourself, JD. You went off to California, you were drinking wine and eating cheese.”

Vance countered that he left Ohio at 18 to join the Marines, and after working in Silicon Valley, he returned to Ohio to raise his family and start a business.

During questioning about China, Ryan said Vance invested in China as a venture capitalist, the type of business move that exacerbated job losses in Ohio's manufacturing base. “The problem we're having now with inflation is our supply chains all went to China, and guys like him made a whole lot of money off that,” Ryan said.

Vance said it is Democratic economic policies that have harmed manufacturing, saying, "They have completely gone to war against America's energy sector.” He said he could not remember investing in China.

On abortion, Vance did not answer whether he would support Graham's proposed national ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Vance said he thinks different states would likely want different laws but “some minimum national standard is totally fine with me.”

He called himself “pro-life” but said he has “always believed in reasonable exceptions.”

Ryan said he supports codifying the abortion rights established in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. He said he opposes Ohio's law banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity has been detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy, which was blocked Friday.

Vance agreed with Ryan that a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim should not have had to leave the state for an abortion, but he said the fact the suspect was in the country illegally was a failure of weak border policies.

“You voted so many times against the border wall funding, so many times for amnesty, Tim," Vance said. "If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place.”

On foreign policy, the pair parted ways on what the U.S. response should be if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to launch nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Ryan said the U.S. should be prepared with a “swift and significant response,” while Vance countered that the United States needs a "foreign policy establishment that puts the interests of our citizens first.”

Ryan responded: “If JD had his way, Putin would be through Ukraine at this point. He’d be going into Poland.”

“If I had my way," Vance retorted, “you’d put money at the southern border, Tim, instead of launching tons of money into Ukraine.” It echoed comments Vance had made in an interview before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying he didn't ”really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another” because he wanted to see Biden focus on his own country's border security.

Vance said, however, that Taiwan was a “much different situation” than Ukraine because of its importance to U.S. national security. “The reason why Taiwan is different is because they make so many of our semiconductors, our computer chips. The entire modern economy would collapse without it," Vance said.

Ryan sought at points to put some distance between himself and his party, repeating his earlier comments that Biden shouldn’t run for a second term in 2024 and calling Vice President Kamala Harris “absolutely wrong” to say that the southern border was secure.

“I’m not here to just get in a fight or just tiptoe the Democratic Party line,” Ryan said. “I’m here to speak the truth.”

Ryan said Vance didn't have the courage to stand up to people in his own party, noting that during an Ohio rally last month, Trump, who endorsed Vance, said, "JD is kissing my a--, he wants my support so (much)."

Vance retorted: "I’m not going to take lessons on dignity and self-respect from a guy caught on video kissing up to Chuck Schumer and begging him for a promotion to his next job. That’s the kind of guy Tim Ryan is.”

While the general election debate between Ryan and Vance was acrimonious, it didn't lead to a near-physical altercation, as an Ohio GOP Senate debate back in March during the primary season did. Former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons found themselves face to face on the debate stage, shouting at each other, while Vance told the two to stop fighting.

“Sit down. Come on,” Vance said, sitting in a row with the remaining candidates. “This is ridiculous.”

At the end of Monday's debate, Vance and Ryan shook hands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Guv Candidate’s Abortion Stance Gets Even Wackier

Arizona gubernatorial candidate and MAGA hardliner Kari Lake claimed in an interview aired Sunday that “true choice” means the option for a woman to keep her baby or put it up for adoption. Along the way, she awkwardly tried to reconcile her own recent hardline stance on banning abortion with an electorate that pulled the lever for Joe Biden two years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump posts fat-shaming pic of old ally ahead of Ohio rally, amid new Mueller revelations

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the midterms, but at the same time chair Bennie Thompson says October “won’t be a quiet period” and some information will be “pushed out” ahead of the election in the form of an interim report, Axios reported.Meanwhile, a Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the Justice Department’s investigation into top secret papers seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Poland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
TIME

The Walls Are Closing in on Trump's TRUTH Social

Things aren’t looking good for Donald Trump’s social media platform TRUTH Social—despite the former president’s own bouts of rampant posting. The fate of the social network is hanging in the balance, as delays continue to plague a $1.3-billion merger that would potentially secure its future. The latest delay came on Monday as a key vote was postponed to November, and some investors have already backed out.
POTUS
960 The Ref

Russian media confronts new problem: Reality

WASHINGTON — Last week a Russian radio station conducted an interview with an official in Kherson, one of the four regions illegally annexed by Russia as part of its invasion of Ukraine. Like virtually all media in Russia, the station, Radio Rossii, follows an unspoken rule of hewing to...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a "broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ryan
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lindsey Graham
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington

Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

On infrastructure hypocrisy, Biden has some fun at GOP’s expense

Over the past year or so, several congressional Republicans have tried to take credit for infrastructure projects they voted against, hoping voters wouldn’t know the difference. CNN ran a report late last week on a related, but not identical, phenomenon: GOP lawmakers who denounced the bipartisan infrastructure package but who now want money from the initiative spent in their states and districts.
POTUS
coloradopolitics.com

Lawsuit by Trump ally on trial in New York is tossed in Colorado

Days into the ongoing criminal trial of Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Colorado dismissed a lawsuit Barrack brought against the U.S. government seeking access to documents. Barack is currently standing trial in the Eastern District of New York for...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Gop Senate#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican#U S Senate#Gop#Democrats
Cleveland.com

Ryan-Vance debate: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the Cleveland Baseball team’s name change didn’t come up in the first debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, it had in a primary debate and Fox News interview when Vance hit former opponent Matt Dolan, whose family owns the team, over the name change. Vance had called out the Dolan’s for weakness giving into the ‘woke mob.’
CLEVELAND, OH
Reason.com

America's Biggest Political Division Isn't Left vs. Right

The Other Divide: Polarization and Disengagement in American Politics, by Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan, Cambridge University Press, 250 pages, $28.99. With The Other Divide, political scientists Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan have made a significant contribution to the polarization debate. Wait! What debate? Everyone knows that Americans are more polarized now than at any time since the Civil War. There is no debate. The science is settled.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
MILITARY
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court rejects East Cleveland mayor’s attempt to block recall election

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King’s attempt to stop a recall election Nov. 8. King and the city’s law director, Willa Hemmons, had sought to stop the election, citing the fact that a filing with the petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections exceeded the limit of 200 words. King and Hemmons said the board should have decertified the recall petition.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy