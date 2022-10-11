ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
KTLA

These California cities aren't considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren't regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the "Safest Cities in America" based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. "It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
krcrtv.com

North Coast tribes to manage, reclaim coastal land

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The North Coast's Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation and Resighini Rancheria are two of five tribes in California that will receive state funding to manage coastal land in their ancestral territory. According to the Associated Press, the State of California will provide $3.6 million dollars to back a...
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Revel Moped 'Exploded,' Destroyed Cars

A San Francisco Revel moped allegedly exploded, totalling two parked cars. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Oak Street near the Panhandle on Sept. 29, according to Devin Fleharty, whose car was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, which also destroyed a...
krcrtv.com

United Way of Northern California launches Wildfire Relief Campaign to raise $3 million

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) is partnering with Tri Counties Bank to raise $3 million dollars for wildfire victims. UWNC launched its Wildfire Relief Campaign, their objective is to meet the growing needs of wildfire victims in Northern California, focusing on raising funds for relief and recovery for those who have suffered a loss to wildfires.
