Savannah, GA

WTGS

Bike Walk Savannah receives grant from Georgia organization

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bike Walk Savannah received a $39,554.90 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. According to Bike Walk, the grant will go towards continuing their work to improve safety for people on the streets of Savannah and Chatham County. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

CDC dedicates over $1 million to Savannah area with REACH grant funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced that CDC has confirmed $1,086,000 in REACH grant funding to Savannah and Chatham County. Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to increase access to health and nutritional resources for African-American and Hispanic/Latino American populations in the area, according to the organization.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland will play at CJ Cup

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Tournament officials announced on Tuesday that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland are joining the field at the CJ Cup. The PGA Tour tournament is coming to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, from Oct. 19-23. Scottie Scheffler.
RIDGELAND, SC
WTGS

South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

City crews in Savannah respond to 5,280-gallon sewage spill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Wednesday at 1356 Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which officials said flowed into Hayners Creek, resulted from a surcharged wet well from work being completed on the county's force main along Sallie Mood Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS celebrates National School Lunch Week

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) are celebrating National School Lunch Week from Oct. 10-14 with the theme, "Peace, Love and School Lunch." School lunch week will highlight the nutritious foods available at SCCPSS. The campaign highlights the importance of healthy school lunches to a...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Rincon Police Department collecting hurricane relief items in wake of Ian

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Police Department is teaming up with local agencies to provide relief to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell said they started the relief team back when Tuscaloosa was hit by tornadoes, years ago. People around Sanibel...
RINCON, GA
WTGS

Savannah named No. 5 small city in the U.S. by Conde Nast Readers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Condé Nast Traveler released its list of the top ten "U.S. Small Cities", and Savannah came in at No. 5. An excerpt from the list says, "Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of 'grammable views." It cites the Gastonian and Forsyth Park as some notable allures of the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities agree to Regional Housing Trust Fund

WTGS — The Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities reached an agreement to establish a Regional Housing Trust Fund. Lowcountry leaders explained why they believe this initiative will support workforce development in the region. According to Hardeeville mayor Harry Williams, the housing crisis is particularly challenging for low to medium-income residents who...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Man injured in Savannah shooting Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive, according to officials. A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available at this time.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Teenager dies in Garden City shooting, GBI investigating

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah teenager was shot on Tuesday afternoon in Garden City and died from his injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Garden City Police responded to a 9-1-1 report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Third Street in Garden City Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Erick Lakeem Davis, of Savannah, with gunshot wounds.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Savannah defendants indicted for illegal firearms possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms, including two from Savannah, in the Southern District of Georgia. According to officials, the indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Defendants named in federal indictments from the October 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include the following:
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County commissioner weighs in on TSPLOST

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With the Nov. 8 election quickly approaching, one Chatham County commissioner is explaining why voters should approve the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) on the ballot. County Chairman Chester Ellis said that due to the growing population in the county and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

1 dead after weekend crash on Cross Island Parkway in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a fatal crash on Cross Island Parkway in Beaufort County over the weekend. According to SCHP, a 1996 Honda sedan was traveling east on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway when it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

