WTGS
Bike Walk Savannah receives grant from Georgia organization
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bike Walk Savannah received a $39,554.90 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. According to Bike Walk, the grant will go towards continuing their work to improve safety for people on the streets of Savannah and Chatham County. The...
WTGS
Tybee Island students host 'Fall Migration Festival' to teach community about shorebirds
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Island students hosted an event Wednesday to educate the island's residents about shorebirds and the challenges they face during migration. Tybee Island Maritime Academy science teacher, Katie Holliday, said she came up with the idea then the kids took over to help organize it.
WTGS
CDC dedicates over $1 million to Savannah area with REACH grant funding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced that CDC has confirmed $1,086,000 in REACH grant funding to Savannah and Chatham County. Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to increase access to health and nutritional resources for African-American and Hispanic/Latino American populations in the area, according to the organization.
WTGS
Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland will play at CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Tournament officials announced on Tuesday that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland are joining the field at the CJ Cup. The PGA Tour tournament is coming to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, from Oct. 19-23. Scottie Scheffler.
WTGS
South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department celebrates the work of its members through annual award ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Residents honored the firefighters in their communities at the Savannah Fire Departments' annual award ceremony. Fire officer of the year Joshua Homan said his time with the department has been a dream come true. "This is a childhood dream, the best job I have ever...
WTGS
Bullying Prevention Month: Georgia student bullied by classmates turns to activism
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — For National Bullying Prevention Month, Memorial Health's behavioral health manager, Mary Jo Horton, shared more about how to detect when a child is being bullied. “What you’re really looking for is a change in functioning," said Horton. "A social kid suddenly not wanting to do...
WTGS
City crews in Savannah respond to 5,280-gallon sewage spill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Wednesday at 1356 Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which officials said flowed into Hayners Creek, resulted from a surcharged wet well from work being completed on the county's force main along Sallie Mood Drive.
WTGS
SCCPSS celebrates National School Lunch Week
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) are celebrating National School Lunch Week from Oct. 10-14 with the theme, "Peace, Love and School Lunch." School lunch week will highlight the nutritious foods available at SCCPSS. The campaign highlights the importance of healthy school lunches to a...
WTGS
Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
WTGS
Rincon Police Department collecting hurricane relief items in wake of Ian
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Police Department is teaming up with local agencies to provide relief to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell said they started the relief team back when Tuscaloosa was hit by tornadoes, years ago. People around Sanibel...
WTGS
Savannah named No. 5 small city in the U.S. by Conde Nast Readers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Condé Nast Traveler released its list of the top ten "U.S. Small Cities", and Savannah came in at No. 5. An excerpt from the list says, "Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of 'grammable views." It cites the Gastonian and Forsyth Park as some notable allures of the city.
WTGS
Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities agree to Regional Housing Trust Fund
WTGS — The Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities reached an agreement to establish a Regional Housing Trust Fund. Lowcountry leaders explained why they believe this initiative will support workforce development in the region. According to Hardeeville mayor Harry Williams, the housing crisis is particularly challenging for low to medium-income residents who...
WTGS
Man injured in Savannah shooting Wednesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive, according to officials. A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available at this time.
WTGS
Teenager dies in Garden City shooting, GBI investigating
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah teenager was shot on Tuesday afternoon in Garden City and died from his injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Garden City Police responded to a 9-1-1 report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Third Street in Garden City Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Erick Lakeem Davis, of Savannah, with gunshot wounds.
WTGS
Fatal weekend crash on Talmadge Bridge leads to temporary closure of lanes
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Northbound lanes of the Talmadge Bridge were closed temporarily on Sunday morning after a fatal three-car crash in South Carolina. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 5:05 a.m. on U.S. 17 near S.C. 315. Officials said three cars were involved.
WTGS
Savannah defendants indicted for illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms, including two from Savannah, in the Southern District of Georgia. According to officials, the indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Defendants named in federal indictments from the October 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include the following:
WTGS
Chatham County commissioner weighs in on TSPLOST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With the Nov. 8 election quickly approaching, one Chatham County commissioner is explaining why voters should approve the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) on the ballot. County Chairman Chester Ellis said that due to the growing population in the county and...
WTGS
Savannah Police investigating shooting on E. Montgomery Cross Road; 1 injured
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Officers are investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road that left one man injured. According to SPD, the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the male victim. He was taken to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Stay with...
WTGS
1 dead after weekend crash on Cross Island Parkway in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a fatal crash on Cross Island Parkway in Beaufort County over the weekend. According to SCHP, a 1996 Honda sedan was traveling east on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway when it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.
