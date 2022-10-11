Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, October 12th
West Monroe, LA – (10/12/22) With a passing cold front, rain chances will linger through the evening along with a limited potential for severe weather. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, with the main concerns being damaging wind and small hail. With that being said, the isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 12th
WEST MONROE, La. — (10/12/2022) A cold front finally brings legitimate rain chances back to the ArkLaMiss later today. Unfortunately, that also brings an isolated severe weather threat back to the region as well. The prolonged, dry conditions have left much of the southern United States rain-starved in the...
KNOE TV8
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Endom Bridge is closing Wednesday to continue realigning two streets in West Monroe. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants motorists to prepare for the Endom Bridge to close on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for about 14 days. The bridge’s closure is the...
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X. It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
ktalnews.com
Sam Burns and Valspar reveal Be Bright mural in Ruston
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Tuesday night, Sam Burns along with Valspar teamed up to unveil the newest mural as part of the company’s “Be Bright” community initiative. The former Calvary Cavalier’s mural was painted by former Southwood High School student and Louisiana Tech alum KaDavien Baylor. The two are thrilled to be a part of a special project which makes Ruston a better place.
Man wanted by Monroe Police for several traffic offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact […]
sportstravelmagazine.com
West Monroe Invests in $22 Million Sports Tourism Complex
West Monroe, Louisiana, has begun construction on a 112,000 square-foot indoor sports complex designed to host youth and amateur sports tournaments, events and to provide a state-of-the-art asset to serve local residents. “We are incredibly excited to see construction well underway of the West Monroe Sports & Events Center,” said...
myarklamiss.com
Town of Marion receives grant to build new park
MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The town of Marion was awarded a grant to help beautify the town for its Marion Main Street Park Project. Residents will soon welcome a new park. “I would love to see a park out here and to have the kids to play here because I got children, and I would love to have them play here at the park,” said a local, Kendra.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Deputies searching for person of interest in Choudrant’s Dollar General theft case
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to solve a theft case at a Dollar General store in Choudrant, La.
Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Monroe needs to put people’s safety first
Monroe has become the latest victim of rising gun violence, earning the nickname Gunroe. And just weeks ago, the Pecanland Mall experienced a shooting. As shootings become more and more frequent, it calls into question the future of the city. No American city—especially a college town—should gain notoriety for its gun violence. To protect its citizens, the local government needs to step up and implement better policies and safety practices involving firearms.
The Daily South
These Sisters Are Running One Of The Largest Family-Owned Rice-Producing Companies In The Region
Elton Kennedy came from a family of ministers in rural northeast Louisiana, but he always wanted to be a farmer. When given the chance to lease land with an option to buy in the town of Mer Rouge, he turned to the plow. He farmed his first rice crop in 1969, and over the years, his bulk-rice companies, Kennedy Rice Dryers and Kennedy Rice Mill, grew to include an average of 60 growers per year working over 15,000 acres. But to him, it was a family business all along. "I always thought that I would have a son to take over one day," Elton says. "As it turned out, having four daughters worked out just the same."
2 teens and Union County man arrested after overnight El Dorado shooting
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 9:30 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near Four Oaks Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the complainants heard two gunshots near their residence. According to deputies, the complainants observed a dark vehicle driving past the […]
Louisiana man arrested; accused of assaulting elderly man with baseball bat
A Farmerville man was arrested after allegedly assault an elderly man with a bat.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver arrested despite false name
A motorist’s attempt to conceal his identity to avoid arrest failed Monday morning when he was stopped by Ruston Police. Reuben Bridges, 40, of Ruston was stopped when an officer clocked him traveling 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. During the stop, Bridges gave his name as Ruben Clemons several times, stating he did not have a driver’s license and a records check showed no license for that name. However, a check of his date of birth and social security number matched the name of Ruben D. Bridges.
Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated Monroe City Council meeting
Monroe, La(KTVE/KARD) — Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated during a regular Monroe City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Monroe council members were set to discuss tax increment financing for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD). This type of funding allows local governments to invest […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Centric Federal Credit Union announces retirement of CEO Chris Craighead
Centric Federal Credit Union has announced the retirement of CEO Chris Craighead, following 30 years of service. Following in his father’s footsteps, Chris began his career at Centric, formerly Forest Kraft, in March 1992 as the President/Chief Executive Officer. Chris is a Certified Financial Planner and a graduate of Northwestern State University. Chris is a 2022 inductee of the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame and has served on the LCUL Board of Directors since 2018. Under Chris’s leadership, Centric has grown from roughly $25 million in assets to over $320 million in 2022.
