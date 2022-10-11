Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere
WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To Shawn Michaels Overselling At SummerSlam 2005 Revealed
Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business and there was a lot of anticipation heading into their SummerSlam main event in 2005. However, when the bell finally rang Shawn Michaels spent the majority of the match overselling Hulk Hogan’s offense which produced some hilarious results at times. The match is still talked about to this day, but it could be argued that the match gets talked about for all the wrong reasons.
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
Jim Cornette Criticizes Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Says His Character Doesn’t Belong in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on Saturday night has the wrestling world buzzing. The legendary Jim Cornette, on the other hand, was not pleased with his return. Cornette recently claimed in the lead-up to Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teases that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong, adding he would be on board with Wyatt’s character if it was “spooky and engaging, and not dumb and false.” Cornette then addressed Saturday’s comeback on the most recent episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast, questioning if Wyatt’s persona has a place in the industry.
WWE Showing ‘Significant Interest’ In Bringing Back Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green’s time in WWE was a letdown thanks to a series of injuries and unfortunate timings. She was eventually let go by WWE and fans were certainly disappointed. WWE is now thinking about bringing back Green to their main roster. Wrestle Votes recently took to Twitter to reveal...
Backstage Reaction to Bray Wyatt’s Return to WWE
Bray Wyatt made his return in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules after weeks of ‘White Rabbit’ teases. After the lights went out and several characters from the Firefly Fun House were shown in the crowd, the former WWE Champion appeared on stage through a doorway and then removed his mask.
Triple H Criticized For Keeping Silent After Chyna’s Passing
D-Generation X have been an instrumental part of the Monday Night Wars in ’90s. The over-the-top antics by the group gave way to some of the most infamous segments in RAW history. DX was originally founded by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna and later added members Billy Gunn,...
Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
Bray Wyatt Teases Going After WWE Universal Title
Bray Wyatt’s creative genius made him a huge star on short notice since his debut in 2013. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July of last year. Since then, the world...
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
