Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Central Catholic to enhance school security measures on campus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic High School released a statement on school safety on Wednesday. “At Central Catholic High School, the safety of our students and the Fighting Irish fans is of utmost importance,” said CCHS. “Our safety precautions at campus athletic events and other activities continue to evolve as necessary.”
13abc.com
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
13abc.com
Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Catholic parent offers perspective on Whitmer football game shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Awls grew up in Toledo and said although the city has changed in his time, that doesn't mean it's a place families can't be raised. "We've harped on stopping the gun violence here in our city and in our state and in our country," Awls said. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn't mean that Toledo's less safe than any other city. It really doesn't."
13abc.com
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
13abc.com
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the names of the three people that were shot at the Whitmer football game against Central Catholic Friday night. They include a 21-year-old Toledo resident, a 28-year-old resident of Florida and a 17-year-old student at Whitmer. 13abc is not releasing the names...
Suspect vehicle, victims identified in Friday shooting at Whitmer High School football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police identified a suspect vehicle in the shooting Friday that injured three at a Whitmer High School football game. If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Toledo police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One final game at 'The Ned' before demolition
MAUMEE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, right?. Well, it appears that the time has come for one iconic baseball stadium in Maumee. "If this is the way we have to end it, couldn't ask for a better day, that's for sure," local Roy Hobbs baseball commissioner Joe Beham said.
WTOL-TV
VIDEO | On Patrol: Live captures Toledo police response to Whitmer High School shooting
Three people were shot Friday night outside the Whitmer football stadium. Video courtesy of REELZ.
WTOL-TV
Victims of Whitmer HS shooting identified, community recovering | WTOL 11 Team coverage, 6 p.m.
Toledo police identified three people Monday who were shot three days prior at a high school football game. A witness describes first instincts when chaos rang out.
Shooting outside Ohio high school football stadium stops Whitmer-Toledo Central Catholic game
At least one person was shot, with some reports saying there are three victims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three people shot outside Ohio football game: Police
TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police...
Man shot outside gas station in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a central Toledo gas station. Officers responded to the area of Detroit and Central avenues just after 4 p.m. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot at least...
13abc.com
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday. T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant...
fcnews.org
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
13abc.com
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The University of Toledo celebrated Founders Day on...
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
Comments / 0