wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
411mania.com
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
ComicBook
Triple H Takes a Shot at AEW During the Opening WWE Raw Segment
Triple H took a subtle shot at AEW at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw. "The Game" was approached by Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg of D-Generation X and tried to convince them to tone down their usual antics for their latest reunion. After a few jokes about cursing and rubber chickens the three left Hunter to his business. As they walked away, he shouted "No fighting!" which fans immediately took as a joke about the recent backstage fights in AEW.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Criticized For Keeping Silent After Chyna’s Passing
D-Generation X have been an instrumental part of the Monday Night Wars in ’90s. The over-the-top antics by the group gave way to some of the most infamous segments in RAW history. DX was originally founded by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna and later added members Billy Gunn,...
ringsidenews.com
Sara Lee’s Family Issues First Statement After Her Passing
Last week, the wrestling community was saddened to learn that 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30. Wrestlers and fans from all across the world sent their condolences to Lee’s Family. A GoFundMe for Sara Lee also smashed its $20k goal...
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
ringsidenews.com
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Fair Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Released Bray Wyatt In The First Place
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE back in July of last year. Since then, the world wondered what his next destination would be. There were several hints that he would return to WWE as well for the past few weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Drops Cryptic Post About ‘Freedom’ During AEW Suspension
AEW All Out was a jam-packed night of pro wrestling action, but the excitement didn’t stop when the show went off the air. CM Punk was on one during the media scrum, and he let loose in a big way. Then he brawled with The Elite afterward. An investigation...
ringsidenews.com
Chelsea Green Reacts To Rumors Of WWE Having Interested In Her
Chelsea Green’s run in WWE was not something fans really remember and there is a good reason for that. Her stint was plagued by injuries and she was ultimately discarded by WWE eventually. After she was let go by WWE, Chelsea Green honed her craft. She worked in companies...
