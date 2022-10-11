Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere
WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
Triple H Takes Shot At AEW’s Backstage Fights During WWE Raw
AEW’s locker room hasn’t been the same since All Out, and Tony Khan has been heavily criticized for failing to prevent backstage brawls in his promotion. Even WWE took a shot at AEW during Raw tonight. WWE returned to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the...
Sara Lee’s Family Issues First Statement After Her Passing
Last week, the wrestling community was saddened to learn that 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30. Wrestlers and fans from all across the world sent their condolences to Lee’s Family. A GoFundMe for Sara Lee also smashed its $20k goal...
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
WWE Showing ‘Significant Interest’ In Bringing Back Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green’s time in WWE was a letdown thanks to a series of injuries and unfortunate timings. She was eventually let go by WWE and fans were certainly disappointed. WWE is now thinking about bringing back Green to their main roster. Wrestle Votes recently took to Twitter to reveal...
Triple H Criticized For Keeping Silent After Chyna’s Passing
D-Generation X have been an instrumental part of the Monday Night Wars in ’90s. The over-the-top antics by the group gave way to some of the most infamous segments in RAW history. DX was originally founded by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna and later added members Billy Gunn,...
Bobby Lashley Reaches Huge WWE Milestone Ahead Of RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. The Almighty is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. The Almighty is currently the United States Champion and has defended his title occasionally already. He is also one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling.
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
AEW Books Two Title Matches & More For Special Edition Of Dynamite Next Week
AEW will bring a special edition of Dynamite to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 18th, Tuesday. The company booked multiple matches for next week during Dynamite tonight. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Adam Page next week on Dynamite. Adam Page earned...
