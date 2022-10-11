ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Eureka Planning Commission votes to recommend more affordable housing units

EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka could add 155 additional housing units to its affordable housing stock by 2027. This estimate comes after Monday's Eureka Planning Commission meeting where commissioners recommended that the City Council adopt an amended housing element. The housing element is one of nine mandatory elements that must be included in a city's or a county's general plan, and it provides a framework for cities to address housing needs. The share of these projected needs is called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Alan Bongio resigns from Humboldt County Planning Commission

EUREKA, Calif. — Alan Bongio has stepped down from his position as the chair of the Humboldt County Planning Commission following offensive remarks toward local indigenous groups he made during a meeting in August. The Wiyot Tribe filed a formal complaint against Bongio following the incident, stating that he...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Arcata, CA
Society
State
California State
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Government
Local
California Government
kymkemp.com

Estimated $35K in Damage to Beechwood Drive Home After Fire

At 12:16 P.M. on Monday October 10th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residential structure at the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke from the roof and eves of the structure, and set up for an interior fire attack.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Eureka prepares for upcoming Sara Bareilles concert in Halvorsen Park

EUREKA, Calif. — The Sara Bareilles concert in Eureka is days away and the city is preparing for the influx of thousands of fans. Around 11,000 free tickets were snatched up hours after they were released to the public. Over the last few weeks, the city has been coordinating plans for the event to keep fans safe as well as account for the amount of parking needed.
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Transitional Housing#The Red Roof Inn#Danco Communities#Danco Project
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Burning Near Orleans in Northern Humboldt County

A fire started this morning on the Orleans Ranger District. Big Bar Fire is approximately 10 acres and 20% contained, according to a Six Rivers National Forest Service Facebook post about 2 p.m. “We anticipate it being contained by nightfall and will have crews working overnight,” Forest Public Affairs Officer...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘I Like It Here’ Shares ‘Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee’

This is a press release from Creative Type Productions:. “I Like It Here” Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee. Bob McKee was a master storyteller with 92 years of life stories to tell. By personalizing the past, he gives history a granular presence. From his free-wheeling childhood in Eureka through the Depression and World War II, to a stint with the Navy in Tsingtao Bay, China, to cavorting with rough-and-tumble loggers and Beat Generation poets in the ‘50s, to spearheading the back-to-the-land movement of the late ‘60s and ‘70s and beyond—you will hear these multilayered tales with that special ring of the spoken word. An astute observer of people, Bob McKee brings characters to life with what writers call “telling detail.” He will make you smile, laugh, and sometimes tear up—a full range of human emotions.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt

It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Dolbeer and W Streets will be two-way roads, for now, according to City of Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka will be sticking with its decision to keep Dolbeer and W Streets two-way roads, instead of one-ways. The announcement comes after a string of opposition to the city's proposal to make Dolbeer and W Streets one-way streets. The city was originally set to put the item on its Oct. 18 meeting agenda. Now, the city is saying the decision made on Sept. 27 to keep the road as it is now will move forward.
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Tavern 1888 Opens in Eagle House

After 13 months of renovation and preparation, Tavern 1888 has "soft opened" in the Eagle House in Old Town Eureka (139 Second St.). The official grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 14 and Jennifer Metz, co-owner of the Inn at 2nd & C and Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge, says, "We're excited to make it official." The former home of Gallagher's seats 60, says Metz, between the dining room and the bar/lounge area.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Penelope is Looking for a Loving Home

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Penelope. I am a female, brown tabby and black Domestic Mediumhair.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy