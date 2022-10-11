Read full article on original website
Eureka Planning Commission votes to recommend more affordable housing units
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka could add 155 additional housing units to its affordable housing stock by 2027. This estimate comes after Monday's Eureka Planning Commission meeting where commissioners recommended that the City Council adopt an amended housing element. The housing element is one of nine mandatory elements that must be included in a city's or a county's general plan, and it provides a framework for cities to address housing needs. The share of these projected needs is called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata files $80,000 restraining order against Councilmember Brett Watson
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata has filed an $80,000 restraining order against Councilmember Brett Watson following an investigation into claims he sexually harassed a city staff member. According to Watson, he received notice from his attorney that the city would be filing the order on Oct. 5...
krcrtv.com
Alan Bongio resigns from Humboldt County Planning Commission
EUREKA, Calif. — Alan Bongio has stepped down from his position as the chair of the Humboldt County Planning Commission following offensive remarks toward local indigenous groups he made during a meeting in August. The Wiyot Tribe filed a formal complaint against Bongio following the incident, stating that he...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Wiyot Tribe’s Da gou rou louwi’ Cultural Center Will Officially Open in Eureka Tuesday
The big day is finally here. Just over two years since taking over the space, the Wiyot Tribe’s shiny, new Da gou rou louwi’ Cultural Center — located in the heart of Old Town at 417 Second St. — is scheduled to finally open its doors to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
A Northern California restaurant hosted Mike Lindell. It didn't go over well.
A Mexican restaurant in Humboldt County received internet ire for hosting the conservative figure.
kymkemp.com
Estimated $35K in Damage to Beechwood Drive Home After Fire
At 12:16 P.M. on Monday October 10th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residential structure at the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke from the roof and eves of the structure, and set up for an interior fire attack.
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka prepares for upcoming Sara Bareilles concert in Halvorsen Park
EUREKA, Calif. — The Sara Bareilles concert in Eureka is days away and the city is preparing for the influx of thousands of fans. Around 11,000 free tickets were snatched up hours after they were released to the public. Over the last few weeks, the city has been coordinating plans for the event to keep fans safe as well as account for the amount of parking needed.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County election officials discuss preparation ahead of midterm
EUREKA, Calif. — With the midterm election about a month away, the Humboldt County Office of Elections is already preparing for election day. Those registered to vote have begun to receive their mail-in ballots. Those ballots must be postmarked by election day on Nov. 8. Recently, the Humboldt County...
krcrtv.com
Two Condors take flight into the Redwoods in Yurok Tribal Land
DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two more California Condors are being released into the Redwoods on Yurok Tribal land. These two birds are part of a group that over the next month will see another two birds being released in the territory. The additional Condors will bring the total...
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEET ‘THE PINC’: Rebranded Pink Lady Mansion Seeks to Expand Operations at Eureka Planning Commission Tonight
The owner of Eureka’s prized Queen Anne Victorian “The Pink Lady” – excuse me, “The Pinc Lady” or simply “The Pinc” – hopes to bring new life to the beloved mansion by expanding lodging opportunities for its visitors, offering guided tours of the grounds and serving up tea-time treats at an in-house café.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
kymkemp.com
Fire Burning Near Orleans in Northern Humboldt County
A fire started this morning on the Orleans Ranger District. Big Bar Fire is approximately 10 acres and 20% contained, according to a Six Rivers National Forest Service Facebook post about 2 p.m. “We anticipate it being contained by nightfall and will have crews working overnight,” Forest Public Affairs Officer...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
‘I Like It Here’ Shares ‘Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee’
This is a press release from Creative Type Productions:. “I Like It Here” Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee. Bob McKee was a master storyteller with 92 years of life stories to tell. By personalizing the past, he gives history a granular presence. From his free-wheeling childhood in Eureka through the Depression and World War II, to a stint with the Navy in Tsingtao Bay, China, to cavorting with rough-and-tumble loggers and Beat Generation poets in the ‘50s, to spearheading the back-to-the-land movement of the late ‘60s and ‘70s and beyond—you will hear these multilayered tales with that special ring of the spoken word. An astute observer of people, Bob McKee brings characters to life with what writers call “telling detail.” He will make you smile, laugh, and sometimes tear up—a full range of human emotions.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
krcrtv.com
Dolbeer and W Streets will be two-way roads, for now, according to City of Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka will be sticking with its decision to keep Dolbeer and W Streets two-way roads, instead of one-ways. The announcement comes after a string of opposition to the city's proposal to make Dolbeer and W Streets one-way streets. The city was originally set to put the item on its Oct. 18 meeting agenda. Now, the city is saying the decision made on Sept. 27 to keep the road as it is now will move forward.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
North Coast Journal
Tavern 1888 Opens in Eagle House
After 13 months of renovation and preparation, Tavern 1888 has "soft opened" in the Eagle House in Old Town Eureka (139 Second St.). The official grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 14 and Jennifer Metz, co-owner of the Inn at 2nd & C and Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge, says, "We're excited to make it official." The former home of Gallagher's seats 60, says Metz, between the dining room and the bar/lounge area.
kymkemp.com
Penelope is Looking for a Loving Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Penelope. I am a female, brown tabby and black Domestic Mediumhair.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
