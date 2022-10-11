ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Inspiring: Iowa TV News Reporter Comes Out as Trans On Air: ‘Best Act of Self Actualization’ (VIDEO)

Des Moines, Iowa, news reporter Nora J. S. Reichardt is being celebrated after coming out as a transgender woman. In September, the 24-year-old, who has worked at Local 5 News since July 2021, began the process of her medical transition. Now, she's reintroducing herself to her community, beginning with coming out on air to her co-worker Eva Andersen.
DES MOINES, IA
West Des Moines, IA
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
ALTOONA, IA
Family of 12 loses home to fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
AMES, IA
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Public Schools plan software rollout for students in crisis

DES MOINES, Iowa — The third most common cause of death among young people between the ages of 10 and 24 years old is suicide, according to the CDC. This report has caught the attention of the Des Moines Public School District. That's why the district will be rolling out a new suicide prevention tool known as the GoGuardian Beacon software.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall

(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
AMES, IA
Steven Lovell Obituary

Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
ATLANTIC, IA
Cloud Contents aims to occupy new shell in Perry Industrial Park

Cloud Contents, a Minnesota-based property-restoration company, is seeking approval for a site plan in order to operate out of the newly built shell building in the Perry Industrial Park. Cloud Contents bills itself as “the only full service personal property restoration company in the state” of Minnesota, according to the...
PERRY, IA
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney

Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines International Airport website subject of cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport's website was down early Monday morning due to a cyberattack, airport officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the airport said the website was subject to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack is when the regular flow of online traffic to a server, or the infrastructure its using, is increased through fake users to a point the server cannot handle.
DES MOINES, IA
Hidden bike track hits bump in the road

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dirt bike course hidden in the woods near Four Mile Creek just hit the biggest bump in the road in almost 20 years. Polk County Conservation posted a notice last week that the site will soon be graded as part of a broader project along the creek.
POLK COUNTY, IA

