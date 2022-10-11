Read full article on original website
NHL
MacKinnon talks repeat chances, name on Cup 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Rangers captain Trouba reveals newest hobby on latest episode. Nathan MacKinnon has scanned the names of players on the Stanley Cup and gotten that overwhelming feeling of satisfaction that he too is joining them after helping the Colorado Avalanche win it last season. "It's all the best players ever are...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 5:30 PM on Thursday, and fans are encouraged to be...
New York Rangers confirm they will begin the 2022-2023 campaign with a 23-man roster
At the conclusion of practice in Tarrytown, NY, the New York Rangers head coach confirmed that the club will begin the season with a 23-man roster. Of course, that can change at any moment. The New York Rangers had one last practice before the season opener at MSG against the...
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL
Recap: Rangers 3, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay falls to the Rangers on Opening Night at MSG. Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal for the Lightning in a 3-1 Opening Night defeat to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Special teams proved to be the deciding factor, with New York firmly dominating that aspect...
NHL
Stone scores late, Golden Knights defeat Kings in season opener
Mark Stone scored the game winner with less than 25 seconds left, Logan Thompson stopped 27 of 30, helping Golden Knights earn a 4-3 win. Mark Stone scored with 26 seconds remaining in the third period on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle to win it. Cassidy was...
NHL
Crosby to break Lemieux's longevity record with 18th season for Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby is set to break another one of Mario Lemieux's records. The center will begin his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ATTSN-PT, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Lemieux played 17 with the Penguins. "I...
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Oilers at Canucks
CANUCKS (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0) 10 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion),Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed) Oilers projected lineup. Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Jesse Puljujarvi. Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman. Ryan McLeod...
NHL
Ovechkin resumes chase of NHL goals record with Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's technique looked familiar as he settled into an open space on the left side of the penalty area, received a backheel pass and powered the ball with his left foot past the goalkeeper and inside the far post. Having watched the video of Ovechkin's offseason...
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
NHL
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster for the 2022-23 Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Jan Rutta) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener against the Maple Leafs. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, October 12. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
Pastrnak has four points, Bruins defeat Capitals in opener
WASHINGTON -- David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists to pace the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals in the season opener for each team at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. David Krejci had a goal and two assists in his first game back with...
NHL
AHL notebook: Nemec, 18-year-old first-round picks to gain experience
Youth will be a major storyline in the American Hockey League this season. The NHL's top developmental league will feature five 18-year-old first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Draft when its 87th season begins Friday. The Seattle Kraken will also have their own AHL affiliate for the first time, Coachella Valley, the league-record 32th team.
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
