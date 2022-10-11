ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NHL

MacKinnon talks repeat chances, name on Cup 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Rangers captain Trouba reveals newest hobby on latest episode. Nathan MacKinnon has scanned the names of players on the Stanley Cup and gotten that overwhelming feeling of satisfaction that he too is joining them after helping the Colorado Avalanche win it last season. "It's all the best players ever are...
DENVER, CO
NHL

LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out

The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Recap: Rangers 3, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay falls to the Rangers on Opening Night at MSG. Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal for the Lightning in a 3-1 Opening Night defeat to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Special teams proved to be the deciding factor, with New York firmly dominating that aspect...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Oilers at Canucks

CANUCKS (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0) 10 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion),Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed) Oilers projected lineup. Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Jesse Puljujarvi. Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman. Ryan McLeod...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin resumes chase of NHL goals record with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's technique looked familiar as he settled into an open space on the left side of the penalty area, received a backheel pass and powered the ball with his left foot past the goalkeeper and inside the far post. Having watched the video of Ovechkin's offseason...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres

In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster for the 2022-23 Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Jan Rutta) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster

Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 12

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener against the Maple Leafs. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, October 12. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh...
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Pastrnak has four points, Bruins defeat Capitals in opener

WASHINGTON -- David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists to pace the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals in the season opener for each team at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. David Krejci had a goal and two assists in his first game back with...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

AHL notebook: Nemec, 18-year-old first-round picks to gain experience

Youth will be a major storyline in the American Hockey League this season. The NHL's top developmental league will feature five 18-year-old first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Draft when its 87th season begins Friday. The Seattle Kraken will also have their own AHL affiliate for the first time, Coachella Valley, the league-record 32th team.
NHL
NHL

Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK

Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NEWARK, NJ

