What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?
For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature. So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
The outsiders: Minnesota's third parties fight for relevance, votes
(FOX 9) - They lack money, staff and fundraising networks. You won't see them in debates. Many are forced to collect signatures to get on the ballot. That's the life of Minnesota's third parties. It's one reason why so few voters choose alternatives to the Republican and Democratic candidates, even if they're frustrated with political polarization. And it helps explain why no third-party candidate has won in Minnesota since former Gov. Jesse Ventura's 1998 upset victory.
redlakenationnews.com
Democrat Keith Ellison paints 'stark' contrast in attorney general's race
Keith Ellison offered two disparate futures to Minneapolis supporters, whose turnout next month could determine whether he spends four more years as the state's lawyer-in-chief. "It is stark," the Democratic attorney general told dozens of volunteers preparing to knock on doors Saturday in the city's southwest corner. "Women's rights versus...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Objection! Minnesota AG candidates overstate violent crime spike, prosecutor staffing
(FOX 9) - Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's record is the focus of new television ads from his campaign and his rival, Republican Jim Schultz, and both overplay their hands as they seek to convince voters. Ellison won the office in 2018 with a 3.9-percentage point margin, the closest statewide...
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
KEYC
Democrats in Minnesota hoping to make the most of a second chance
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - You’re about to see a lot more of Jeff Ettinger. In the weeks leading up to the election, he plans on ramping up ads in the hopes of making up those 5 thousand or so votes that handed Congressman Brad Finstad the victory back in August.
fox9.com
Police from across U.S. recruiting officers in Twin Cities
Police departments from around the country are in the Twin Cities this week to recruit police officers as departments continue to face staffing issues. Hennepin Technical College recently began offering a two-year law enforcement program, where people can earn a law enforcement degree. Fifty different departments met with potential recruits at the college on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt
WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark
(FOX 9) - In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
bulletin-news.com
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
In a statement released today, President Biden said that he is pardoning everyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to follow suit for those with a state conviction. He also stated that he is requesting that marijuana’s federal Schedule I classification, the harshest category of drug prohibition, be reviewed formally by the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services.
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
Wife of Minneapolis City Council member founded nonprofit with ties to Feeding Our Future
The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports that Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit to feed kids that has ties to the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Smith reports that Amba has not been accused of or charged with fraud. The Star Tribune’s...
fox9.com
Man who claimed vandals targeted him for Trump flag pleads guilty to fraud
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Center man who claimed vandals spray painted "Biden 2020" on his garage and torched his camper due to a Trump 2020 flag has pleaded guilty to fraud for faking the incident. Thirty-year-old Denis Molla was charged in the case after the fire...
Welcoming Indigenous Peoples' Day at the crack of dawn in Minneapolis
More than 100 people gathered to sing and pray as the sun came up Monday over Bde Maka Ska to welcome Indigenous People’s Day in Minneapolis.
mprnews.org
Chauvin trial judge's advice to colleagues: Take breaks, keep comments short and stay off Twitter
The judge who presided over former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial last year says that ensuring racial justice in the courts is key to preserving public confidence in the American legal system. At a conference in Nevada on Monday, Peter Cahill offered candid advice to his colleagues...
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
fox9.com
1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
KARE
MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
