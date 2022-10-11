ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?

For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature.  So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com

The outsiders: Minnesota's third parties fight for relevance, votes

(FOX 9) - They lack money, staff and fundraising networks. You won't see them in debates. Many are forced to collect signatures to get on the ballot. That's the life of Minnesota's third parties. It's one reason why so few voters choose alternatives to the Republican and Democratic candidates, even if they're frustrated with political polarization. And it helps explain why no third-party candidate has won in Minnesota since former Gov. Jesse Ventura's 1998 upset victory.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Democrat Keith Ellison paints 'stark' contrast in attorney general's race

Keith Ellison offered two disparate futures to Minneapolis supporters, whose turnout next month could determine whether he spends four more years as the state's lawyer-in-chief. "It is stark," the Democratic attorney general told dozens of volunteers preparing to knock on doors Saturday in the city's southwest corner. "Women's rights versus...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Minneapolis, MN
Government
fox9.com

Police from across U.S. recruiting officers in Twin Cities

Police departments from around the country are in the Twin Cities this week to recruit police officers as departments continue to face staffing issues. Hennepin Technical College recently began offering a two-year law enforcement program, where people can earn a law enforcement degree. Fifty different departments met with potential recruits at the college on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt

WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
fox9.com

Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark

(FOX 9) - In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota

In a statement released today, President Biden said that he is pardoning everyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to follow suit for those with a state conviction. He also stated that he is requesting that marijuana’s federal Schedule I classification, the harshest category of drug prohibition, be reviewed formally by the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Ukraine War Politics#Crimea#Protest#Minnesotans#Fox#Americans#Russians#St Katherine Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
KARE 11

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea

ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy