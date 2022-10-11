La Plata, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in La Plata.
The Thomas Stone High School soccer team will have a game with La Plata High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
Thomas Stone High School
La Plata High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Thomas Stone High School soccer team will have a game with La Plata High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Thomas Stone High School
La Plata High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
