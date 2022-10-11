Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
CCSO: Lockdown at Palmetto Ridge High School lifted
Collier County Sheriff's Office posted to their social media accounts that a lockdown of Palmetto Ridge High School has been lifted and cleared.
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
A Florida man who survived raging flood waters during Hurricane Ian's landfall in southwest Florida considered himself lucky to be alive thanks in part to a refrigerator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
WCJB
Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents. United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents. This event is set...
wlrn.org
Florida bee colonies that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian are smashed, drowned and starving
Keith Councell raises bees for a living. His hives span a 50-mile stretch from the coastal areas near Fort Myers to rural areas in central Florida. He says Hurricane Ian took aim at all of them. "It literally followed the line of my farms. So from Pine Island, all the...
Mysuncoast.com
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
WCTV
Jefferson County Schools hosted a Community Resource Fair for students and families
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, Jefferson County Schools partnered with local state representative Allison Tant to host a community resource fair. The event featured 23 vendors, including Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Children’s Home Society. The school hopes to take the first steps in showing parents the...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
alachuachronicle.com
Second Okito America location is now open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over! After announcing a second location, Okito America has opened the doors to new and old students alike. With martial arts, after-school programs, dance classes, and birthday parties already booking up, it’s not a moment too soon. After locally-owned Okito America’s student...
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
WESH
'That's not my dad!' Florida deputy rescues 2 children abducted during carjacking
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were rescued by a Florida deputy after a man stole the vehicle they were in. WFLA reports Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Monday around 6:40 p.m. near the area of East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who said his truck had been stolen with his two children, 4 and 8, still inside.
WCTV
United Way launching donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The United Way of the Big Bend is launching a supply drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. It is planning to deliver the supplies in a few weeks. CEO Berneice Cox wants to pay it forward, as so many did for our area when Hurricane...
Comments / 0