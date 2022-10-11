ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCJB

NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Second Okito America location is now open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over! After announcing a second location, Okito America has opened the doors to new and old students alike. With martial arts, after-school programs, dance classes, and birthday parties already booking up, it’s not a moment too soon. After locally-owned Okito America’s student...
WESH

'That's not my dad!' Florida deputy rescues 2 children abducted during carjacking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were rescued by a Florida deputy after a man stole the vehicle they were in. WFLA reports Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Monday around 6:40 p.m. near the area of East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who said his truck had been stolen with his two children, 4 and 8, still inside.
TAMPA, FL

