Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
kvnutalk

Man arrested in Georgia confesses to murdering 5 in South Carolina after being on meth for days

A man arrested in Georgia has confessed to murdering five people in South Carolina, authorities announced Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia’s Burke County on Monday morning, after he allegedly committed an armed robbery and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle that authorities said was registered to a family member of one of the victims in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, about 145 miles away.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
atlinq.com

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Reaches Mega Million Milestone in Curbing Food Insecurities Since the Pandemic

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Partners Mark ‘Road to One Million’ with Documentary Premiere, Onsite Event to Commemorate Collaborative Community Effort. Stonecrest, Georgia – After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will reach a sobering milestone of serving its millionth person on October 15, 2022 at 9:30 am. The food distribution event, led by The King’s Table food ministry, will take place on New Birth’s campus located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest, Georgia.
ADVOCACY
DELCO.Today

Georgia Is the Next State on Wawa’s New Store List

The first Georgia location of a Wawa convenience store should open by 2024 as the chain continues to expand, writes Beth McKibben for atlanta.eater.com. The popular convenience store chain has been finding success with new locations in Florida, so the company announced Oct. 5 that nearby Georgia is its next Southeastern target.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Where to find drop boxes around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia's voting laws were changed last year in a way that particularly impacts the use of drop boxes as a means for submitting absentee by mail ballots. While the law substantially scales back the availability of drop boxes, they nonetheless can still be deployed by counties. If...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US

AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
GEORGIA STATE

