Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
fox5atlanta.com
Participants frustrated with cash assistance program
FOX 5 News has received numerous emails about issued with Georgia's Cash Assistance Program. Now the state is responding.
Family scrambles to raise money for service dog after child goes missing
ATLANTA — A 12-year-old in metro Atlanta is getting ready for her third brain surgery due to a genetic condition that causes her to have seizures daily, leaving her disoriented and scared, sometimes wandering away from home alone. Her parents want to find her a specially trained service dog,...
californiaexaminer.net
Missing Georgia Toddler’s Grandma Posts Weird Facebook Comment A Week Before Search
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon thanked her supporters and said she could “finally” “feel the calming serene sunshine striking my face.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Billie Jo Howell, who along with her husband has legal custody of missing 20-month-old...
kvnutalk
Man arrested in Georgia confesses to murdering 5 in South Carolina after being on meth for days
A man arrested in Georgia has confessed to murdering five people in South Carolina, authorities announced Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia’s Burke County on Monday morning, after he allegedly committed an armed robbery and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle that authorities said was registered to a family member of one of the victims in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, about 145 miles away.
atlinq.com
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Reaches Mega Million Milestone in Curbing Food Insecurities Since the Pandemic
Dr. Jamal Bryant, Partners Mark ‘Road to One Million’ with Documentary Premiere, Onsite Event to Commemorate Collaborative Community Effort. Stonecrest, Georgia – After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will reach a sobering milestone of serving its millionth person on October 15, 2022 at 9:30 am. The food distribution event, led by The King’s Table food ministry, will take place on New Birth’s campus located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest, Georgia.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Former Georgia ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
Georgia Is the Next State on Wawa’s New Store List
The first Georgia location of a Wawa convenience store should open by 2024 as the chain continues to expand, writes Beth McKibben for atlanta.eater.com. The popular convenience store chain has been finding success with new locations in Florida, so the company announced Oct. 5 that nearby Georgia is its next Southeastern target.
WXIA 11 Alive
One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
WXIA 11 Alive
Where to find drop boxes around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Georgia's voting laws were changed last year in a way that particularly impacts the use of drop boxes as a means for submitting absentee by mail ballots. While the law substantially scales back the availability of drop boxes, they nonetheless can still be deployed by counties. If...
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
fox5atlanta.com
Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US
AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
WXIA 11 Alive
Voter registration in Georgia | What to know
If you haven't registered to vote yet, you still have time. Oct. 11 is the last day to register. Here's what to know.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia ranked 29th for voter access across country
A recent study just ranked Georgia 29th overall for voter access. It looked at registration, early voting opportunities and absentee voting.
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
