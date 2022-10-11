Read full article on original website
Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning forecast
Saturday turned out to be a beautiful October day, despite the big drop in temperatures. Temps were in the mid to upper 50s, which is more typical of early November than early October.Early Sunday morning will feature crystal clear skies and light winds, which will set up perfect conditions for efficient cooling. It will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far.While 45 is the forecasted low for the city, many of our suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties to the north and west.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding back into the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night looks to feature clear skies and cool temperatures once again, with a low of 49.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
First flakes of the season appear as cooler temperatures settle in
From frost advisories this morning to a strong cold front expected later this week, the chance of fall showing up is real.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast
Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain on the way
(WALA) - Big changes are expected with rain on the way for the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. We see an increase in clouds tonight. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop after midnight tonight. Lows will be near 70. Our rain chances jump to 80% throughout the day tomorrow....
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Expect Coldest Air of the Season in Midwest and Northeast
Parts of the Midwest and Northeast will feel winterlike temperatures after forecasts said that the coldest air of the season is set starting this week. Last week, Hurricane Ian caused massive damage to buildings and houses and widespread flooding, prompting Florida state officials to respond immediately. Search and rescue operations...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast Could Feel Summery and Cold Temperatures
The beginning of October showed a rollercoaster temperature and widespread cooldown in Midwest and Northeast. The latest forecast revealed that parts of the Northeast would feel summery to winter-like weather starting this week. Residents are reminded to stay updated with the weather, especially since there is a potential to unleash...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Say Widespread Cooldown expected to Continue in Midwest
Forecasts said another widespread cooldown and cold air breeze are expected in the Midwest, helping to alleviate the warm to hot weather. The cold air temperature is forecasted to feel until next weekend. The uncomfortable feeling of warm temperature caused residents to use more air conditioning. Also, warm weather and...
