Jeffery Monroe
1d ago
Who the F is on this commission give their names and party and donors? I don't remember the US Military and Veterans getting a vote?
Columbus veteran receives new roof through national project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Workers with Platinum Roofing began work early Tuesday morning to replace the roof of U.S. Army Reserve veteran David Rodriguez at no cost. They did this as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. A major player in the roof replacement was Habitat for Humanity, according to Louise Hurless, the […]
WTVM
‘It’s never been easier to vote’: Brad Raffensberger speaks on voting in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Brad Raffensberger, it has never been easier to vote in Georgia than it is right now. The Republican Secretary of State was in Columbus and campaigned for reelection, defending his support for Georgia’s new voting laws. Raffensberger sat down with News Leader 9′s...
First lady Jill Biden set to visit Georgia this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she’s also set to stop by […]
WTVM
CSU police, students deliver beds during Faith & Blue Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from Columbus State University, along with the university’s police department, partnered Saturday with a local organization to deliver beds to children in need. Delivering, assembling and dressing up 58 beds throughout Columbus and Phenix City through the Fountain City’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization....
Warnock visits Columbus over weekend, defends women’s rights to make choices about their bodies and healthcare
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock made a campaign stop in the Columbus Liberty District this weekend, where he made it clear where he stands on Abortion. Warnock is locked in a tight battle with Republican GOP challenger Herschel Walker. Walker is pro-life, but in the last week has been accused of paying […]
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
Gov. Brian Kemp confident during campaign stop in rural Butler, but warns supporters of complacency
BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning. Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus. The backdrop for the governor […]
Russell County officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for future public safety logistics building
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — It was raining Wednesday morning in Russell County, but that didn’t stop a small crowd from gathering on a piece of open land on Prentiss Drive. Citizens and dignitaries stayed dry under tents anticipating a groundbreaking ceremony for a future public safety logistics building. Russell County Commissioner and Chairman Chance Corbett […]
WTVM
Columbus community brings awareness to domestic violence with walk
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, advocates, survivors and loved ones are marching this evening to bring attention to domestic violence and spread awareness throughout the community. Georgia ranks 10th in the nation for the rate at which women are killed by domestic violence. Silence hides violence was the theme...
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
alreporter.com
Libertarians call for end to “civil rights violations” against Lee County candidate
The Libertarian Party is calling on a Lee County judge to “end the egregious civil rights violations and discriminatory treatment” of one if its candidates for a Lee County Commission seat. Lance Farrar is running as the Libertarian for Lee County Commissioner in District 4, which is currently...
WTVM
Chambers Co. voting on extension of local tax for east Ala. hospital
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than a month away, and Chambers County voters will be voting on an extension of a local tax that benefits East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital. “It’s a four-mil ad valorem tax that was approved ten years ago by the people of...
Lee County woman loves ghost hunting year-round
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Halloween season is the perfect time for ghost stories and visiting supposedly haunted places. But one Lee County woman, Faith Serafin, enjoys both activities year-round. Serafin works with a team of six to eight ghost hunters (the number fluctuates) to investigate alleged hauntings across the country. Most of their work […]
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
WTVM
This October, visit the Boutique at Spencer Cancer Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cancer treatment center in Opelika has a unique shop that helps cancer patients find a sense of normalcy during a difficult time. At the Boutique at the Spencer Cancer Center, women can find the perfect mastectomy bra, mastectomy prosthetic, or wig with the help of an onsite certified mastectomy fitter.
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School. The...
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
franchising.com
Guthrie’s Opens Newest Restaurant in Opelika, AL
Local chicken finger restaurant bringing its unique take on golden fried chicken fingers and southern hospitality off Columbus Pkwy. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Opelika, AL - Guthrie’s announced today that its newest restaurant in Opelika, AL is now open at 1305 Columbus Parkway. “The timing was just...
