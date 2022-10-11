‘It means the world’: Former teammates of Steve Wilks, West Charlotte HS react to news of being named Panthers interim HC

Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Williams High School football players Clifton Davis Jr. and Will Rhodes have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Davis, a defensive back and return specialist, and Rhodes, a linebacker, have been key players for the Bulldogs this season. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is...
Now that Matt Rhule has been officially dismissed by the Carolina Panthers, we’re going to hear some interesting stories and takes about the two-and-a-half-year run in the coming weeks. And why not start with a franchise great?. On Monday’s edition of his Cut To It podcast, Carolina’s all-time leading...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is keeping the legacy of a longtime coach and mentor alive in the very school he attended. During Wednesday’s board of education meeting, the board unanimously voted to rename the West Charlotte High School gymnasium to the Charles A. McCullough, Sr. Athletic Center.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just 24 hours after Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers, Steve Wilks spoke with the media for the first time as the team’s new interim head coach. Wilks, a Charlotte native, spent 2012-17 on Carolina’s coaching staff and was serving as the team’s...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since Matt Rhule was fired, the Panthers players are sharing their thoughts on the recent changes in the organization. Turning a team around after a 1-4 start is much easier said than done. The Panthers feel ready to start that climb with a new voice leading the way.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback had an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. According to multiple reports, Mayfield suffered...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers fans are reacting to the news of Matt Rhule’s firing Monday morning by the organization. The reactions come after starting the season rough and only winning 11 out of 38 games with the team since he started as coach. Fans tell WBTV something...
NEW YORK — A former NBA 1st round pick is facing charges after police say he assaulted his son and officers at an airport. Ben Gordon, who played in the NBA as a shooting guard from 2004 to 2015, was arrested on Monday at the LaGuardia Airport in New York. Gordon is accused of striking his son near a ticket counter.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Caniacs aren’t the only ones excited for the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening night at home in Raleigh on Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper put on his coaching hat and gave his take on what he thinks it will take the Jerks to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina basketball players Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love met the media Wednesday during the ACC Tipoff preseason event, the Tar Heels making the rounds from radio row to television spots to group interviews with reporters. Hubert Davis is entering his second season in...
This week, the Carolina Panthers took a step into their uncertain future by firing Matt Rhule. Now, what should be next?. To the delight of Panthers fans through the NFL, Carolina fired Matt Rhule. Now, they must start to rebuild a franchise that made a Super Bowl appearance less than a decade ago. Owner David Tepper, flush with cash and no direction must engineer a renovation that not only will soon, but sustain success, in order to build a winning tradition. Unlike previous eras where the Panthers cobbled together high-draft picks and too many role players, this project needs a ground-up approach. Patience and prudent spending will be the biggest ally that Carolina will enjoy.
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with collected media at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff from The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday morning. Phillips went over a variety of issues facing the league and college athletics. Some of the comments pertained specifically to men's and women's basketball, but...
