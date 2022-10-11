Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
