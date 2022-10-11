Read full article on original website
Cam Neely frustrated by narrative surrounding Bruins' Don Sweeney
When the Boston Bruins gave general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year contract extension after firing head coach Bruce Cassidy, it thrust Sweeney's NHL Draft track record into the spotlight. Team president Cam Neely apparently heard that discussion, and he doesn't want to hear any more of it. Neely gave a...
Jaromir Jagr, Daniel Alfredsson, Henrik Lundqvist among alumni added to 'NHL 23'
Lundqvist was the most recent of the group to play in the NHL, playing in 30 games with the New York Rangers in 2019-20. He signed with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, but health issues prompted him to retire and begin a career in television, among other post-career duties. Lundqvist was one of the best goaltenders in real life and in-game during his career, ranking as the top goalie in the EA Sports series on multiple occasions. He served as the cover athlete of the Swedish version of "NHL 07," becoming the first goaltender to grace the cover of a European copy.
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning
Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night.
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster
Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday. The Wings got to 23 by...
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 5:30 PM on Thursday, and fans are encouraged to be...
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) UBS Arena Renames Main Entrance 'The Acrisure Great Hall'. Acrisure named as partner of UBS Arena and New York Islanders. by New York Islanders PR @NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. 5:00 PM. Today, UBS Arena announced that the main entrance to the venue will be renamed "The Acrisure Great Hall."...
Oilers at Canucks
CANUCKS (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0) 10 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion),Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed) Oilers projected lineup. Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Jesse Puljujarvi. Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman. Ryan McLeod...
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The NHL season has officially kicked off and fans around the League will be treated to a classic Habs-Leafs tilt on Wednesday, with a slew of can't-miss pregame activities on the docket before puck drop. 1. Fans are invited to arrive early to take advantage of the home...
Women in Hockey: Lyndsey Fry
Coyotes radio analyst, president of Kachinas girls program setting strategy for growth, long-term sustainability. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Arizona Coyotes president of the Arizona Kachina Girls Hockey Association, and radio color analyst Lyndsey Fry:
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line
During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
Canadiens announce opening night roster
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens announced its 22-man roster for opening night. It includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, Sean Monahan, Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki. Defensemen. Kaiden...
Five players assigned to Laval Rocket
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, defensemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and goaltender Cayden Primeau will join head coach Jean-François Houle's contingent. The Canadiens have until 5:00 p.m. ET to submit their opening night...
Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization
The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
Pastrnak, Krejci Pace Bruins in Season-Opening Win
WASHINGTON - David Pastrnak sees room for improvement. And for the rest of the NHL, that should be a scary thought. On a night when he reunited with his fellow Czech native - and mentor - David Krejci, the 26-year-old posted four points (goal, three assists) to pace the Bruins to a 5-2, season-opening victory over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
