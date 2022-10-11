Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
profootballnetwork.com
Alec Pierce Waiver Wire Week 6: Once a Sleeper, He’s Becoming a Starting-caliber Option for Fantasy
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 6, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Alec Pierce be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. the Jaguars?
Sporting News
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Davante Adams shoves cameraman while leaving field after Raiders 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chiefs
Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders was filled with frustration. It was largely centered around Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr that had Chiefs fans relentlessly booing officials and football pundits lambasting referees for throwing the flag. But after...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
Yardbarker
Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6
The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Defense Rankings and Streamers Week 6: Commanders, Bears, and Colts Are the Best We Can Do
Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup-dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 6 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Details of Matt Rhule’s buyout with Panthers revealed
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Injuries to Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, James Conner, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Lions, Raiders, Texans, and Titans on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)
It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Maryland RB waived by Los Angeles Rams
Former Maryland RB Jake Funk is looking for a new NFL opportunity. Funk, in his second NFL season, was waived Tuesday by the Los Angeles Rams. Funk was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, his final season at Maryland. In 2021, the Rams selected him No. 233 overall in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
Sporting News
Why the Giants might need a new punter for Week 6 with Jamie Gillan stuck in London
Jamie Gillan is facing a fourth and-long. In fact, he's facing a fourth and very, very long. The Giants punter had something of a homecoming on Sunday, when the Scotland-born booter and the Giants traveled to London to face the Packers, ultimately downing Green Bay 29-22. But, the "Scottish Hammer's" trip back to the United Kingdom wasn't a short stay. He actually may want to see if any of his old friends has a couch to sleep on.
Sporting News
What happened to Brian Robinson Jr.? How Commanders RB made miracle return to field after shooting
When the Commanders spent a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Brian Robinson Jr., they envisioned him being a big part of their backfield rotation along with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. It was anticipated that Robinson would have to fight to unseat Gibson from his role as...
Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral
The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes. Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints
After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
Sporting News
Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers: Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Jimmy Garoppolo among potential breakouts
With the bye weeks upon us and injuries continuing to mount, finding sleepers is more important than ever. Heading into Week 6, there are a few obvious breakout candidates plucked straight from the waiver wire (Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Jimmy Garoppolo), but our full list of potential matchup-based contributors can help with deeper start 'em, sit 'em conundrums.
Comments / 0