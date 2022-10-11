ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Deon Jackson
Person
Darrel Williams
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets

We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6

The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Defense Rankings and Streamers Week 6: Commanders, Bears, and Colts Are the Best We Can Do

Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup-dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 6 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Espn#Yahoo
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Maryland RB waived by Los Angeles Rams

Former Maryland RB Jake Funk is looking for a new NFL opportunity. Funk, in his second NFL season, was waived Tuesday by the Los Angeles Rams. Funk was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, his final season at Maryland. In 2021, the Rams selected him No. 233 overall in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.
NFL
Sporting News

Why the Giants might need a new punter for Week 6 with Jamie Gillan stuck in London

Jamie Gillan is facing a fourth and-long. In fact, he's facing a fourth and very, very long. The Giants punter had something of a homecoming on Sunday, when the Scotland-born booter and the Giants traveled to London to face the Packers, ultimately downing Green Bay 29-22. But, the "Scottish Hammer's" trip back to the United Kingdom wasn't a short stay. He actually may want to see if any of his old friends has a couch to sleep on.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral

The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes. Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers: Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Jimmy Garoppolo among potential breakouts

With the bye weeks upon us and injuries continuing to mount, finding sleepers is more important than ever. Heading into Week 6, there are a few obvious breakout candidates plucked straight from the waiver wire (Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Jimmy Garoppolo), but our full list of potential matchup-based contributors can help with deeper start 'em, sit 'em conundrums.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy