Wallingford, CT

Wallingford, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wallingford.

The Lauralton Hall High School soccer team will have a game with Mark T Sheehan High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Lauralton Hall High School
Mark T Sheehan High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Jonathan Law High School soccer team will have a game with Lyman Hall High School on October 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Jonathan Law High School
Lyman Hall High School
October 11, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Darien High School soccer team will have a game with New Canaan High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Francis T Maloney High School soccer team will have a game with Manchester High School on October 13, 2022, 12:00:00.
