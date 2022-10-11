ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Warde boys soccer program honors longtime coach

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9GBB_0iTy58Lp00

It was a special Monday night in Fairfield as the Warde boys soccer program paid tribute to former longtime coach Justin Ottavio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fairfield, CT
Sports
sheltonherald.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Warde
NewsTimes

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTimes

3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy