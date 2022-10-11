Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
Could Seahawks Move Kickoff Time vs Arizona Cardinals?
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
WISH-TV
Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old
Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Irvin on Cowboys' toughness, Eagles preview
Whether it’s on First Take or with Shan & RJ, the playmaker never disappoints. Michael Irvin joined the guys to preview the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles, and much more.
Comments / 0