Bartlesville police warn parents about candy safety
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police issued a public safety notice reminding parents and guardians to talk to their kids about candy safety this Halloween. Police said that pills might have fentanyl in them and could look like candy. They want parents to make sure their children aren’t getting their hands on drugs.
news9.com
Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery
The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
bartlesvilleradio.com
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa mother facing Child Stealing charges continues to fight for her children
TULSA, Okla. — A complex custody case could end up getting a Tulsa mom deported. Maria Rosario Chico was in a Tulsa County Courtroom today for a hearing to request Child Stealing charges against her be dropped. FOX23 was in the courtroom as Judge Dawn Moody denied the request.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Celebrate Halloween Early at Sunfest Boofest
Sooner Park will be full of spooky activities that guarantee kids and their parents or guardians a fun and safe environment for an early Halloween celebration on October 22 from 4 to 9 pm. In addition to games, there will be an outdoor movie and a costume contest. Sooner Park is located at 420 Madison Boulevard.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping
A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
First-of-its-kind therapeutic home opens in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Families in Green Country will soon have access to a unique mental health resource. Grand Mental Health is a therapeutic group home in Bartlesville that provides a safe place for families and children in crisis. CEO Larry Smith says the goal is to keep families together.
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Raise Money For MDA With 'Fill The Boot' Fundraiser
A half century tradition returns to Tulsa this week as firefighters hit the streets to fill their boots for charity. “You're going to see those firefighters in those high visibility vests so if you do see them…stop and put some money in their boots," said Andy Little, with Tulsa Fire.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
news9.com
news9.com
Car Dealership Owner Says Thieves Stole 3 Cars & Keys To 40 Others
A Tulsa car dealership owner said he couldn’t believe it when someone stole a car from his driveway, drove it to his dealership and stole two more cars from the lot. The owner of Second Generation Motor Company said he had left the keys to all 40 of his cars inside the vehicle and this is the one time he decided to park in his driveway instead of his garage.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Mythic Press prints new t-shirt to support McLain High School students after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Mythic Press released a new t-shirt design Tuesday to support McLain High School students after a deadly shooting at their homecoming football game last month. “Tulsa is coming together to support McLain’s students. They deserve to know that our city is behind them,” Mythic Press said...
kggfradio.com
Independence Man Was Allegedly Seen Leaving Arco Building With A Box
Officers with the Independence Police Department were dispatched to the Arco Building, as a white male was reported to have left the building with a box. 56-year-old Christopher McKenzie was arrested for Burglary, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and possession of a Narcotic or certain stimulant. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
news9.com
Father Of Parkland Mass Shooting Victim To Visit Tulsa On Gun Violence Awareness Tour
Jury deliberations begin on Wednesday in Florida to decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of killing 17 people in a school shooting in 2018. The father of one of those victims won't be in the courtroom though. Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed in the Parkland...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference
A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum Discusses Crime Prevention In The City
We're certainly heard of some unthinkable crime stories lately, specifically the recent shooting of a high school student after a football game. It makes us ask, what's being done to prevent such violence?. Wednesday morning, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined News On 6 at 9 a.m to talk about it.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Approve Detection Unit for Jail
The Osage Co. Commissioners met on Tuesday and approved everything on the agenda. One of the more notable items was a contraband detection unit. The way that it was described by multiple members of the Osage county Sheriff’s Department is the detection unit would take basically an X-Ray of the inmate. It would not show private parts of an individual, but it would show if someone tried to hide contraband in places where the sun does not shine.
