Absurd! They should have every right to celebrate at their home anyway they desire. People always think only certain races are the only ones being racist. This rule to me is racist. What is this country coming to? I'm not Jewish, yet very offended by the rule of the Association. Is this rule placed in the Association Rule Book. I would never live under an Association Development. They have so many rules, it's like living by others do and don't, wants and desires. Someone needs to make this public, besides news articles. Happy Holidays My Jewish friends.
How about if your not Jewish and I don't want to see a Christmas tree or an Easter bunny up.I think I will put a GIANT CONDOM UP to remind me what WAS....HOA self appointed Wana be cops....
I never heard of it before so I Googled it. it appears to be a large tent like structure to accommodate a gathering outside. if that is truly the case, then of course the condo association is going to say no. It would be on the common area which is typically prohibited by HOAs. if it were a giant Manger or pop up haunted house it would not be allowed, either.
