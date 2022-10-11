ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long

By Neale Zeringue
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTQRY_0iTy3kXe00

HIGGINSON, Ark. — Freight is always moving across the country, but some feel how it’s regulated is a runaway train. Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives.

Monday in Little Rock, the Arkansas House of Representatives Committee on Public Transportation discussed if they should try to limit the lengths of trains, but opinions were mixed.

Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night

In Higginson and many other across the state, trains are getting so long, they can sometimes block multiple crossings at once. That is especially problematic in Higginson where a train literally divides two sides of town.

Mayor Randell Homsley has seen trains grow and grow until some passing through are more than three miles or 16,000 feet long.

“It’s not just our town, it’s all the small towns,” Mayor Homsley said. “The other day we had a train that was almost 23 minutes clearing both of our crossings. That’s a public safety issue no matter how you look at.”

It’s become such a concern House Bill 1631 seeks to limit train length crossing through Arkansas to a maximum of 8,500 feet long. Its key concern is safety.

While in Higginson Monday afternoon, an ambulance crossed the track, responded to a patient, but had to wait on a train before it could cross the track again.

“We are a small state of small towns. We cannot ignore this,” said District 17 State Representative Vivian Flowers , who is sponsoring the bill, during Monday’s transportation committee meeting.

Her plan faced criticism from other members of the Arkansas House of Representatives

“This is a federal issue. It’s always been a federal issue. It’s not going to be decided in the state of Arkansas,” State Representative for District 82 Mark Berry argued. “It’s no different than the airways, the waterways, the railways.”

Representatives from Union Pacific argued each problem can be solved on a case-by-case basis without hindering their operations, like in Hensley where the railway is building a new infrastructure to alleviate the crossing issue. That project is expected to be completed in March.

Drew Tessier, Union Pacific Arkansas Public Affairs Director , said Hensley’s new siding (where engines and carriages are left when they are not being used) “Will be completely out of the signal system.”

That still leaves a long list of towns hoping they get that treatment or government regulation before their fears are realized.

Mayor Homsley concluded, “It doesn’t matter how much progress or how much profit. It is all that is not worth one life. If you can save that one life from EMS getting across those tracks and getting to that patient, that’s what we strive for.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers consider limiting train lengths

(The Center Square) - Getting stuck at a railroad crossing while a train passes or blocks a crossing is an inconvenience for most. For first responders, it can be life or death. "If you are talking about a medical emergency, every second counts," Matthew Stallings of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
OZARK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
City
Hensley, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Higginson, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Traffic
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Arkansans#Conway High School#House
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
UNION COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Advocate

Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment

Three candidates for Little Rock mayor, including incumbent Frank Scott Jr., expressed full-throated support Monday night for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas. The fourth mayoral hopeful, car dealer Steve Landers, voiced no opposition to the proposed state constitutional amendment while saying: “I will do what the people of the state of Arkansas decide […] The post Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Study recommends 100 more officers patrolling Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is struggling to keep its department at full strength while fighting crime across the capital city. Right now there are 77 empty police positions according to the agency. At Tuesday night’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting, city officials asked for solutions to the issue. For […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy