Will Merit Health Central’s plans to downsize violate its lease with Hinds County?
Merit Health Central, facing a litany of recent struggles, will become a primarily psychiatric facility if the Mississippi Department of Health approves its request to move 50 beds from its Vicksburg hospital to Jackson. The hospital, which serves majority-Black neighborhoods in south and west Jackson that have high concentrations of people living in poverty, is […]
WLBT
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
WLBT
Increased security results in ‘the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting into the Mississippi State Fair has been fairly easy in the past - but now, with more security on-site, everyone is having to take a few extra steps. “We’ve had so far the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had at the state fairgrounds.” Commissioner Andy...
WLBT
The state of Jackson Hinds Library System exposed as Charles Tisdale Library tumbles
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The once vibrant Charles Tisdale Library is no more. Its demolition is leading some residents to ask what the future holds for Hinds County’s Library System. The closure and now, demolition, of the once vibrant library brings the city of Jackson down to a total...
WLBT
Hinds County secures funding for White Oak Creek erosion that has plagued N. Jackson residents for years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Help is on the way for residents who live along White Oak Creek. Hinds County leaders say they now have millions of dollars in funding to address erosion issues in the area. Some residents along Carolwood Drive, like Larry Stacy, say they’ve lost multiple feet of their backyard.
NOLA.com
Mississippi gets millions for flood control on the Pearl, but Louisiana downstream worries remain
A controversial flood control project near Jackson, Miss. that Louisiana officials and environmental groups have long opposed is gaining some momentum following flooding on the Pearl River in late August that exacerbated drinking water problems. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has...
Residential recycling makes a comeback in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recycling across the City of Jackson is coming back. The city has been without official recycling since the city ended residential recycle pick-up due to a lack of funds in 2019. Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with Replenysh, and EnvironMentality to continue recycling in the city. “The difference is not an […]
WLBT
Low Mississippi River levels are impacting everything from farming to barge traffic and tourism
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi River is just over four feet in Vicksburg as of Monday. It’s a level low enough to slow down river-based business and stop it in some cases. It’s unusual to see so much exposed ground along the banks of the Mississippi River at...
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal CEO to host press conference regarding trash collection in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal Owner and CEO Alvin Richards is holding a press conference regarding trash collection in Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
WLBT
Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition marked the end of an eyesore on Northside Drive. In just hours the Charles Tisdale Library was in piles. It’s no longer a blight in the community but leaves a void for students and book lovers.
WLBT
Jackson could take over downtown holding facility this month, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could take over the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail later this month. However, even if the takeover occurs, it will likely be at least a couple of more months before the facility is again opened for use. Tuesday, City Attorney...
WLBT
Jackson water crisis sparks march, rally outside governor’s mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poor People’s Campaign and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition called for unison between the state and the city. “Free the land, clean the water, keep it public.”. That was the theme of Monday’s march in response to a crisis that has been felt by...
WLBT
Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner.
WLBT
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 400 people came out for Saturday’s giveaway at Greater Deliverance Church in Jackson. Although the city lifted its boil water notice, capital city residents say they are still concerned about the water flowing into their homes. “I mean, I know they say we...
WDAM-TV
‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of trash pickup in the capital city, and the answers to many of those questions vary depending on who you ask. Residents should find out what trash collection in Jackson will look like in the short...
WLBT
Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
