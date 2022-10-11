ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
WESH

FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is here for some Volusia County residents looking to rebound from the effects of Ian. Wednesday, federal officials kicked off full operations in the county to help people impacted by the storm. WESH 2 spoke with some of those residents about surviving and what...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Government
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Crests#The State Of Emergency
WESH

Flagler County holding FEMA registration event for residents

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A FEMA Individual Assistance registration event is scheduled for Friday in Flagler County. The event will be located at the Versie Lee Mitchell Community Center in Bunnell and take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Homeowners and renters may also be informed on...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WESH

Mosquitoes causing mayhem in Central Florida after floods

GENEVA, Fla. — Floodwaters are all over Central Florida and the heat is ticking up. That's a recipe for mosquitoes in large numbers. There’s a big-time effort to combat the biting insects. Mosquito control identified mosquitoes trapped recently near Geneva. There were just under 5,000 in one trap...
GENEVA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fixing flooded Sanford road could cost at least $1 million

SANFORD, Fla. - While floodwaters continued to creep up around Sanford City Hall Monday, officials inside discussed what they needed to do next. Because of soft soil, the stretch of Seminole Boulevard could require at least a million dollars to fix, something that could take away from other projects according to the city's director of public works.
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy