Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
St. Johns River to crest soon as flooding persists near Lake County homes
ASTOR, Fla. — It's been roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian pushed its way through Central Florida, and flooding continues to be a significant issue. Some areas along the St. Johns River are still projected to rise a bit. One homeowner in Astor doesn't have water in her home,...
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is here for some Volusia County residents looking to rebound from the effects of Ian. Wednesday, federal officials kicked off full operations in the county to help people impacted by the storm. WESH 2 spoke with some of those residents about surviving and what...
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Some Osceola County residents still displaced from homes despite receding floodwaters
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Emergency Management Director Bill Litton says the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and South Florida Water Management to install pumps and support pieces to bring water levels down. “We had a little over 1,500 homes affected by...
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Homes in Volusia County's Stone Island still filled with water
DELTONA, Fla. — Your street may be dry now, and your rain gear tucked away. Or, maybe it's not. Those who live in Stone Island in Volusia County are trekking through flood water every day to get back to their homes—the ones who still have homes to go back to, that is.
Flagler County holding FEMA registration event for residents
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A FEMA Individual Assistance registration event is scheduled for Friday in Flagler County. The event will be located at the Versie Lee Mitchell Community Center in Bunnell and take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Homeowners and renters may also be informed on...
Orlo Vista residents hoping Orange County will take steps to prevent future devastating flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in one Orange County neighborhood with extensive flooding during major storms are skeptical of the county's plan to fix the underlying issue. This is the second time in five years the homes in Orlo Vista flooded during a major storm. Residents there want...
‘Living in chaos’: Flooded Oviedo neighborhood starts long clean-up process
OVIEDO, Fla. — It’s been exactly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall. But some folks in Oviedo are in it for the long haul. Massive piles of debris line Turnberry Drive in the Twin Rivers community. For some people, the damage was so extensive that they had to move out of their homes.
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Mosquitoes causing mayhem in Central Florida after floods
GENEVA, Fla. — Floodwaters are all over Central Florida and the heat is ticking up. That's a recipe for mosquitoes in large numbers. There’s a big-time effort to combat the biting insects. Mosquito control identified mosquitoes trapped recently near Geneva. There were just under 5,000 in one trap...
'I got to move on': Orange County residents skeptical of county's plans for flood prevention
ORLOVISTA, Fla. — People in Orlo Vista say this is the second time in five years that their homes flooded during a major storm. “This is just too much. That's all I can say, it's too much,” Kathy Foster said. The Foster family is packing up and moving...
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
FEMA Approves Brevard, Orange, And Osceola Counties In Major Disaster Declaration For Public Assistance
Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
Waste Pro and Phillips & Jordan to begin debris collection in Flagler County
Waste Pro, at the request of Flagler County, will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of the County, including private homeowners’ associations and gated communities to aid cleanup efforts as early as Tuesday, Oct. 11. “We ask that all vegetative debris that isn’t...
Fixing flooded Sanford road could cost at least $1 million
SANFORD, Fla. - While floodwaters continued to creep up around Sanford City Hall Monday, officials inside discussed what they needed to do next. Because of soft soil, the stretch of Seminole Boulevard could require at least a million dollars to fix, something that could take away from other projects according to the city's director of public works.
