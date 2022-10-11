Read full article on original website
northernpublicradio.org
The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment
The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 Million
Since August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed nearly 2,500 migrants to Chicago according to NBC News. The number of migrants overwhelmed the city and caused Governor J.B. Pritzker to declare a disaster proclamation.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?
CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Republican candidate Thomas Lynch sits down with IPM ahead of the November election
CHAMPAIGN — Congresswoman Robin Kelly is up for re-election in Illinois’ newly redrawn 2nd congressional district, which stretches from the Danville area to Chicago’s South Side. Kelly will face Republican challenger Thomas Lynch, a member of the Iroquois County Board, in the November midterm election. Lynch spoke...
wjol.com
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
capitolfax.com
Saying the quiet part out loud in Lisle
Couple of glaring typos, as the sign is clearly supposed to say “Do not let blacks caucus; white our laws.” That’s just poor production. Trumpism has moved from downstate to the western burbs. - Politix - Tuesday, Oct 11, 22 @ 11:37 am:. Nice. Ranks right up...
Illinois gives voters the option to permanently vote-by-mail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many voters chose to vote-by-mail for the first time during the pandemic, and Illinois is now giving voters the option to keep doing it permanently. Local election authorities across the state have sent voters applications to opt-in to vote-by-mail for this election and every one after. The Sangamon County Clerk said […]
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
30 years isn’t too late to start
(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker absent from Chicago Columbus Day parade amid controversy
Parades are known for drawing politicians looking for exposure and potential votes. But they were few and far between at Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day parade.
Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine
Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
Aldermanic candidates of the 4th, 5th and 20th wards
The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future. 4th Ward. Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King. Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in...
chicagocrusader.com
Mayor’s budget to include over $200M for the homeless
Chicago’s homeless population will receive $214 million in housing assistance under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed $16 billion budget. Lightfoot said the funds will go toward various programs, including $25 million for gender-based violence, $20 million in rental subsidies and $30 million in converting hotels into affordable housing developments.
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
fox32chicago.com
Not-for-profit leader gets home incarceration for scamming state out of $260,000 in grant funds
CHICAGO - A federal judge Tuesday gave six months of home incarceration to the leader of a Chicago not-for-profit who admitted stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in economic-development grant money from the state of Illinois. Yesse Yehudah, 74, will also spend the next three years on probation, U.S. District...
