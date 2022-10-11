ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KRMG

Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
KRMG

Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout

GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
KRMG

Alabama death row inmate files federal lawsuit after botched execution; state seeks new date

MONTGOMERY, Ala — A death row inmate in Alabama has filed a federal lawsuit after a botched execution on September 22 while the state is seeking a new date. According to WALA, Alan Miller was supposed to be executed on September 22, for killing three people in a workplace shooting spree in 1999, but it was called off at 11:30 p.m. after Holman Prison officials could not find his veins.
KRMG

Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit for being made in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California argues the company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce has been illegally marketing its product. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Phillip White, whose lawyers allege had purchased the hot sauce because he believed it was made in Texas, due to its name. In the lawsuit, attorneys argue that White wouldn’t have purchased the sauce had he known it is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Today reported.
KRMG

Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Wednesday about a massive cache of weapons the far-right extremist group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy...
KRMG

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
KRMG

Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor

Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor. In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”
