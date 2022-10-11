Read full article on original website
Florida man arrested for having a 9-year-old drive him home, deputies say
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man who is accused of asking a child to drive him home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a witness saw a vehicle all over the road, and suspected the driver was impaired. The witness cut off the vehicle and noticed that a child was driving the car. The witness then got the child to get into the passenger seat and parked the car in a nearby parking lot.
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Alabama death row inmate files federal lawsuit after botched execution; state seeks new date
MONTGOMERY, Ala — A death row inmate in Alabama has filed a federal lawsuit after a botched execution on September 22 while the state is seeking a new date. According to WALA, Alan Miller was supposed to be executed on September 22, for killing three people in a workplace shooting spree in 1999, but it was called off at 11:30 p.m. after Holman Prison officials could not find his veins.
223 animals seized from Pennsylvania farm amid cruelty investigation
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities seized 223 dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and other animals that had been living in “inhumane” conditions at a Pennsylvania farm, state troopers said Sunday. According to the Erie Times-News and WJET, Pennsylvania State Police said they visited the Summit Township farm Saturday...
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit for being made in North Carolina
LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California argues the company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce has been illegally marketing its product. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Phillip White, whose lawyers allege had purchased the hot sauce because he believed it was made in Texas, due to its name. In the lawsuit, attorneys argue that White wouldn’t have purchased the sauce had he known it is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Today reported.
Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough arrested on felony assault charge after Sunday incident
Tennessee starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a man at his apartment complex, . McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday afternoon, per the report. His status with the team is unclear. "We learned of it really late," Volunteers coach Josh Huepel...
Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Wednesday about a massive cache of weapons the far-right extremist group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
KRMG In Depth: A frank conversation with Gov. Kevin Stitt headed into the November elections
TULSA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is locked in a battle many would not have predicted just a few short months ago. Monday, the Intertribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes chose to endorse his opponent, Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the sitting Superintendent of Public Instruction. Considering the relatively unprecedented...
Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor
Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor. In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”
