Read full article on original website
Related
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout
Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to […] The post Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teresa Giudice Reacts to Question About Joe & Melissa Gorga (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashko found themselves in the bottom two last night on “Dancing with the Stars,” but were saved by the judges. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Teresa after the show, who talked about the dance, newlywed life, and who hinted at how things are going with her brother Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga.
Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo
Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed cuts deal in domestic violence case
“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence charges will be dismissed thanks to a deal he cut with prosecutors. The former Bravolebrity is set to enter a diversion program that will dismiss his domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness charges upon completion, according to court documents filed on Sept. 30 and obtained by Page Six. Shouhed, 43, agreed to take anger management and parenting classes, as well as complete a gun safety course and community service. He’s also barred from owning or possessing a firearm until he finishes the program. Shouhed was arrested in March for allegedly getting...
urbanbellemag.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
A Real Housewives Star Just Made $7.7M On Her Ridiculous Colorado Home
This star from the hit TV show "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is laughing all the way to the bank after selling her absolutely stunning home in Colorado for nearly $8 million. Real Housewives Star Sells Ridiculous Colorado Home For $7.7 Million. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted back...
Watch Kim Kardashian Get Brutally Booed At Rams Game
Kim Kardashian got a reality check at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday. The SoFi Stadium fans fiercely booed “The Kardashians” star when she was shown on the Jumbotron. What at first sounded like cheers morphed into nasty jeers in a clip shared by People sportswriter Natasha Dye.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Rihanna Returns To Social Media With A Savage Instagram Post
A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG timelines
NFL・
Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’
Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer and Fiancé Split, End Engagement
'Teen Mom' star Leah Messer and her fiancé Jaylan Mobley are no more ... ending their relationship two months after getting engaged. The two tell us, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."
Diana Jenkins Is ‘out’ on ‘RHOBH, Tamra Judge From ‘RHOC’ Predicts
Tamra Judge from 'RHOC' is all but certain that Diana Jenkins is a one-and-done 'RHOBH' cast member after Diana posted about endings and not showing up for the reunion.
‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B
Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
5 Real Housewives Storylines That Were Never Resolved
Yes, the concrete evidence. The damning rumors. The threat of… receipts! When a controversial storyline appears, all we want are answers, right? Is that too much to ask? A bit of closure and resolution to problems the viewing audience has been willingly dragged into? But what happens when the storylines aren’t resolved? When threads are […] The post 5 Real Housewives Storylines That Were Never Resolved appeared first on Reality Tea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Reveals Whether He’d Date Taylor Ann Green After Shep Split, Gives Olivia Romance Update
New couple alert? Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll got real about whether he and Taylor Ann Green would date following their respective splits earlier this year. “If we're being honest that really does cross a lot of lines,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’
They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0