Accidents

Multiple people injured after dynamite accidentally explodes at quarry

By Douglas Jones
KATC News
 2 days ago
Multiple people were seriously injured after an accidental explosion of dynamite at a quarry in Central Pennsylvania on Monday.

Authorities said the dynamite was apparently accidentally detonated, injuring five people. Their conditions were not immediately released, but authorities said that at least two were expected to survive, WFMZ reported .

The explosion happened just before noon.

One person was flown from the scene to a hospital, and four others were taken by road vehicle to receive medical treatment for their injuries, the Associated Press reported.

The injured were employees at Maine Drilling and Blasting. Police said the explosion happened while the workers were throwing away boxes that had contained explosive boosters that are used in the dynamite blasting process.

Several vehicles in the area of the explosion were damaged, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the detonation was still ongoing by Wednesday.

