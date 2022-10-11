Pink Ribbon 2022: Oklahoma Project Woman hosts fundraising event

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Monday, Oklahoma Project Woman held its largest fundraiser of the year, Pink Ribbon.

The event is organized by Project Oklahoma Woman to raise money for mammograms for women who don't have the insurance or funds to pay for one.

2 News Oklahoma's Karen Larsen, emceed the event.

Monday's fashion show was about supporting Oklahoma Project Woman. The organization makes sure all women, regardless of how much they make, can get free mammograms and even diagnostic procedures and surgical services.

“It’s like a little part of New York in Tulsa," Aberson's Manager, Steve Aberson, said.

The OKPOP Museum turned into a runway. Models introducing Tulsa to a taste of fashion week with garments from designers like MaxMara and jewelry from Dana Kellin. The event was sponsored by Aberson's and tailored in to raise Breast Cancer Awareness and get women the care they need.

“We provide free breast healthcare for women that have no health insurance, or really any other way to access the care," Bogie said. “We provide not only mammograms, but also ultrasounds, biopsies, surgeries, and we’re able because of fundraisers like this one tonight, we’re able to help almost 4500 women a year, across Oklahoma and usually diagnose between 45 and 50 cases of breast cancer," Anne Bogie.

Bogie is the executive director of Project Woman Tulsa.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 29-years-old," Bogie said.

She said early detection saved her life, but breast cancer also targeted her mother.

“My mom was diagnosed 10 months after me," Bogie said.

Although her mother lost the battle against cancer at 62. Since then, she has spent her life making sure women have the best chance possible to fight breast cancer. In the process of planning Monday's fashion show, Bogie learned more life-changing news.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer again in July. Had a double mastectomy and am currently doing chemo, but it made me realize how many of my friends that had health insurance weren’t getting their annual mammogram," Bogie said.

Her biggest motivation, her family.

“I have four sons and a husband, and you know, the first time I was diagnosed I didn't have any children and fully intend to see them graduate and be a father themselves…so they’re absolutely my motivation," Bogie said.

Bogie said women who are 40 should be having their mammogram every year. She said if you don't have the insurance or the financial means, Oklahoma Project Woman will help you.

