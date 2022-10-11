ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Multiple people injured after dynamite accidentally explodes at quarry

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgsR5_0iTy2mLJ00

Multiple people were seriously injured after an accidental explosion of dynamite at a quarry in Central Pennsylvania on Monday.

Authorities said the dynamite was apparently accidentally detonated, injuring five people. Their conditions were not immediately released, but authorities said that at least two were expected to survive, WFMZ reported .

The explosion happened just before noon.

One person was flown from the scene to a hospital, and four others were taken by road vehicle to receive medical treatment for their injuries, the Associated Press reported.

The injured were employees at Maine Drilling and Blasting. Police said the explosion happened while the workers were throwing away boxes that had contained explosive boosters that are used in the dynamite blasting process.

Several vehicles in the area of the explosion were damaged, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the detonation was still ongoing by Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarry#Dynamite#Central Pennsylvania#Police#Accident#The Associated Press#Maine Drilling
CBS Chicago

Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Tree Trimmer Dead After Getting Dragged Into Wood Chipper

A tree trimmer was killed when he was pulled into a wood chipper on Tuesday, authorities said. The awful incident in Menlo Park, California, was first flagged to police at 12:53 p.m., the police department said, but the victim was already dead by the time officers arrived. Cal/OSHA is now investigating the death, saying it had been notified that the man was dragged into the chipping machine while he was conducting tree-trimming operations. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office could not release the age or name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin, a spokesperson for the office said. The victim’s colleagues were at the scene Tuesday, ABC 7 reports, adding that his company would not be releasing a statement. “We see a lot of their trucks,” resident Lisa Mitchell said. “So, I can only imagine what they’re feeling, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”Read it at NBC News
MENLO PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seize over 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at Erie County farm

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After multiple dead animals were found in a burn pile on an Erie County farm, police said they seized more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions.State police said they opened an investigation into Liz and George Farm in Summit Township on Saturday after receiving a video of the animals' living conditions.While walking through the property, police said they found a burn pile with the remains of numerous dead animals. Troopers obtained a search warrant and came back to seize hundreds of animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The ANNA Shelter, which helped police, said of the 223 animals, 57 were dogs, mostly puppies. The shelter said all of the animals are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident

MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
MENLO PARK, CA
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days

Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control. Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.
LEE, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy