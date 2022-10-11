ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

'A nightmare': Royal Oak construction project causes chaos near 11 Mile and I-75

By Alex Bozarjian, Marlon Falconer
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYPer_0iTy2kZr00

A big construction project in Royal Oak is causing chaos and confusion for residents.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation's website about the project , 11 Mile Road ramps along southbound 1-75 are set to close in the near future.

"I sat up in my bedroom window recording for about 10 minutes and I got probably 15 cars doing turnarounds and going the wrong way," said Tyler Ketelhut, who lives on South Stephenson Highway in Royal Oak.

His street is adjacent to 11 Mile Road close to the expressway. A nearby ramp gives access to 1-75 southbound. It closed over the weekend to prepare for a project.

The city of Royal Oak is installing a new water main under the southbound service drive.

In addition to the 11 Mile ramps, MDOT also says crews will close the southbound service drive from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.

"They basically told me that eventually, they will be closing down 4th Street and I will intermittently lose access to my driveway," Ketelhut said.

Kettlehut and other neighbors told 7 Action News the ramp has closed several times over the past two years. It's back open now, but it will close again soon and this time, it'll be until September of 2023.

"I moved into a house that is right off the expressway, so I knew what I was signing up for. But I didn't know when they were performing construction, they wouldn't have it handled," Ketelhut said.

South Stephenson is only open to local traffic, meaning people who live in this area. Ketelhut says the sign is often ignored.

"People will come down this way. They will make it all the way down to the end over there, which is also closed down, then they'll turn around and go the opposite way in traffic," Ketelhut said. "I am coming home from work or back from the gym or something and I am trying to get on my street and having cars coming hot on toward me."

Kettlehut says a simple road closed sign and only partial access to 4th Street may be a better deterrent.

We contacted MDOT about his concerns and they told us this is more of an enforcement issue.

Ketelhut says he tried reaching out to the Royal Oak Police Department multiple times. We also reached out to see if they were aware of the reported incidents.

"It is only a matter of time before there is a car accident and it's fatal. There are kids riding their bike down the street," Ketelhut said. "It's a nightmare."

IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
YPSILANTI, MI
